I have talked about inflation and the importance of protecting yourself with assets like Bitcoin and gold/silver. Most didn't think inflation is a problem since CPI is coming in a little under 3 percent. According to my calculations, inflation for 2024 will come in a little above 10 percent. You can see this reflected in food prices, insurance, education and healthcare among other things.



YTD returns so far......



Gold: ~28%

Silver: ~27%

Bitcoin: ~150%



2023 returns



Gold: 13%

Silver: 0

Bitcoin: 155%



I'm interested in feedback. Do people still believe CPI numbers reflect actual inflation? Do people still not believe in assets like Bitcoin and Gold? Do people still think Eric Silva Silva is mentally challenged?