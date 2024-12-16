Economy End of year inflation update

I have talked about inflation and the importance of protecting yourself with assets like Bitcoin and gold/silver. Most didn't think inflation is a problem since CPI is coming in a little under 3 percent. According to my calculations, inflation for 2024 will come in a little above 10 percent. You can see this reflected in food prices, insurance, education and healthcare among other things.

YTD returns so far......

Gold: ~28%
Silver: ~27%
Bitcoin: ~150%

2023 returns

Gold: 13%
Silver: 0
Bitcoin: 155%

I'm interested in feedback. Do people still believe CPI numbers reflect actual inflation? Do people still not believe in assets like Bitcoin and Gold? Do people still think Eric Silva Silva is mentally challenged?
 
Rob Battisti said:
I’m more interested in the question:

Is there a price Bitcoin can ever reach where the doubters will stop doubting?
That’s probably more based on its minimum price than its maximum.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I’m more interested in the question:

Is there a price Bitcoin can ever reach where the doubters will stop doubting?
I've gone the other way. I think the doubters are right. I'm in the wrong category but I'm making money. It's very expensive to be right these days.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I’m more interested in the question:

Is there a price Bitcoin can ever reach where the doubters will stop doubting?
It's claimed that Bitcoin is a store of value when TSHTF. We'll just have to see how well it holds when the USD collapses and all that other fun stuff happens. How high it goes doesn't matter, what does is whether it can both hold its value and remain fungible when everything else crashes.
 
aerius said:
It's claimed that Bitcoin is a store of value when TSHTF. We'll just have to see how well it holds when the USD collapses and all that other fun stuff happens. How high it goes doesn't matter, what does is whether it can both hold its value and remain fungible when everything else crashes.
It’s verifiable that when major negative news events happen that bitcoin recovers faster.

Your question completely ignores what a store of value is used for, storing value over time. Nothing does that better than bitcoin.
 
Rob Battisti said:
It’s verifiable that when major negative news events happen that bitcoin recovers faster.

Your question completely ignores what a store of value is used for, storing value over time. Nothing does that better than bitcoin.
Bitcoin didn't even exist the last time the market shit the bed for real.
 
It's still a speculative asset and not a true store of value.

A true store of value has multiple use cases that remain valuable even in the event of crisis.

Commodities, real estate, etc.

We still haven't had any bank run type of event, but I would assume the real world value of bitcoin would be near $0 when that happens.
 
