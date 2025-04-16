Economy "Stagflation worse than the 70's"

E

Eric Silva 2.0

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 23, 2020
Messages
9,450
Reaction score
11,896
As gold returns to prominence and the dollar continues to plunge, we are heading into what I call 'hyperstagflation'. High inflation and very little growth (with my inflation calculations we are contracting). Unfortunately, for the U.S. and the world in general, we are in economic 'zugzwang'. In chess that means whatever move you make it gets worse from here. It doesn't matter who is in the White House but the economic system is in the process of being sent to the scrap bin. When we look back on the 21st century, it will be known as the golden century. The worldwide economic system will once again be reliant on gold. The citizens of the world might be placed on and accept a 'unicurrency' but make no mistake about it that gold is moving to the forefront.

www.kitco.com

Stagflation worse than the 1970s is here – ‘day of reckoning’ for U.S. dollar: Peter Schiff

The Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.
www.kitco.com www.kitco.com

Admittedly, Schiff and others in the gold space have been wrong about the timing for many years (I have been wrong as well but not as bad as Schiff). The important thing to focus on is that the premise has always been correct. The paper currency system is on borrowed time. Even if it stands it will be in a weakened, very fragile state.

I can see a future where cryptocurrencies are part of the system as well, especially bitcoin.

SInce 2000:

Dow: ~425
S&P: ~495%
Gold: ~1171%
Silver: ~614%

Am I missing something?
Discuss
 
Last edited:
Given the worldwide political and economic instability and the fact that the so-called BRICS countries appear to be dumping U.S. bonds for the shiny stuff, tells me we haven’t seen the top of this market.

This tells us how little value the currency has now vs historically.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy First-quarter GDP growth will be just 0.3% as tariffs stoke stagflation conditions, says CNBC survey
2
Replies
22
Views
584
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
filthybliss
Economy Trump Crypto Rug Pull Investigation
2
Replies
28
Views
664
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer
Siver!
Economy US Dollar's Worst Start-of-Year Performance Since 2008 (During the Global Financial Crisis)
Replies
19
Views
530
Khaosan
Khaosan
Sweater of AV
Economy Consumers Sound Alarm on Trump Economy: Expectations Reach Recession Level
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
Rod1
Rod1
joy2day
Economy January reports highest inflation increase since August 2023
2
Replies
30
Views
692
MMA IAN
MMA IAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,686
Messages
57,179,594
Members
175,568
Latest member
TheDemoraliser

Share this page

Back
Top