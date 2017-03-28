Elon Musk launches Neuralink, a venture to merge the human brain with AI

Yea don't get me going this early in the morning, I'm trying to get ready for work. This is the next phase of the Transhumanism movement and it looks like technology makes this stuff a foregone conclusion. There are a growing number of really smart people who are convinced that within 50-100 years, humans as we know them now will be forever altered because we are going to merge with technology in various ways.This will then create a divide between upper and lower class because obviously upper class people will have kids with better neural implants and at some point people who are not "altered" will not be able to compete with people who are so you are never getting the job over someone with the power of a supercomputer implanted in their head.This is Musk's plan to help humanity become the Borg.