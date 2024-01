Elon Musk launches Neuralink, a venture to merge the human brain with AI

MusterX said:



The work is different than what Musk is doing but it shows you how nuts we are getting. Lets go back 14 years to 2003, check this out.



In 2003 a team led by Theodore Berger, at the University of Southern California, started work on a neurochip designed to function as an artificial or prosthetic hippocampus. The neurochip was designed to function in rat brains and was intended as a prototype for the eventual development of higher-brain prosthesis. The hippocampus was chosen because it is thought to be the most ordered and structured part of the brain and is the most studied area. Its function is to encode experiences for storage as long-term memories elsewhere in the brain.[105]





In 2004 Thomas DeMarse at the University of Florida used a culture of 25,000 neurons taken from a rat's brain to fly a F-22 fighter jet aircraft simulator.[106] After collection, the cortical neurons were cultured in a petri dish and rapidly began to reconnect themselves to form a living neural network. The cells were arranged over a grid of 60 electrodes and used to control the pitch and yaw functions of the simulator. The study's focus was on understanding how the human brain performs and learns computational tasks at a cellular level.







So if we could do that 15 years ago, what might the major corporations be working on right now behind closed doors? DARPA is probably over the top in the direction of robotics and super soldiers. The entire progression of our technology feels like we are gaining powers too great for our own good. Similar to the ramifications of building nuclear bombs. It feels like you have been waiting on this for a long time because you have. We have been toying wit the idea of combining living organisms with machines for a long time, at least since the late 1960's. Fast forward to 1997 and Caltech creates the first Neurochip using 16 neurons.

I remain optimistic about the possibilities for good. I can see humanity attaining wisdom, intelligence, understanding, and connection in ways that are not possible to us now. I try not to let the horror stories of science fiction writers be the boogeymen that prevent us from doing things that are ultimately good for the future of humanity. I am hoping that in the future, we can exchange ideas, experiences, and knowledge between people at an incredible rate, creating bonds between humanity that ultimately dissuade us from conflict. We rarely fight our friends, and if we can understand one another at a deeper level, we may be more inclined to work together and instead of against one another. And if we look back over time, our wars are actually getting smaller and less frequent. In Iraq, we lost roughly 4,400 American lives. In WWII, we lost over 407,000 American lives. In the days of the Greeks and Romans, it is believed that roughly 30-50% of all combatants involved in the battles were killed ( https://www.quora.com/How-has-mortality-rate-per-battle-changed-throughout-history ). We are getting deadlier, but we are also slowly learning restraint.As for DARPA, there's a lot more mystique than anything there. However, they have given the world one of its better creations: Google Maps! Started as a CIA mapping project, it was sold to Google as a means of funding future DARPA development projects. And in the end, many of us benefit from having full GPS capabilities on our cell phones so that we can find whatever we like. Technology is ultimately a good thing.