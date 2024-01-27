International E Jean Carroll Bests Donald J Trump to the Tune of $83 million

  1. Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a total of $83.3m (£65.6m) for defaming the writer E Jean Carroll while he was president
  2. The jury in his defamation trial said he must pay $18.3m in compensation damages for emotional and reputational harm, and $65m in punitive damages
  3. Carroll called it a "huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down". Trump called the outcome "Absolutely ridiculous!"
  4. The former president was in court on Friday for closing arguments, but was not in the room when the verdict was read out
  5. A jury in a previous civil fraud trial found Carroll was sexually abused by Trump in the 1990s, but this case was about comments he made in 2019 while he was president
  6. A judge had already ruled Trump's statements were defamatory and the jury's job was to decide how much he should pay. Trump denied any wrongdoing
  7. The case is one of several legal issues unfolding against Trump while he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination

People want to vote for this waste.
 
That's more money than some of the black victims' families got when white police officers murdered them in cold blood. I guess white privilege strikes again, good for her.
 
Clown world
ET3useMWoAEI5DQ.jpg


Clowned around. Found out
 
This is the crazy chick who claimed that Trump somehow raped her in a store in broad daylight 30 years ago with no proof? And claimed that he defamed her by calling her crazy and saying it didn't happen?

Nice to know we live in a society where a guy can be sued for almost a hundred million dollars for defending himself against a ridiculous rape story 30 years ago without any supporting evidence.
 
This is the crazy chick who claimed that Trump somehow raped her in a store in broad daylight 30 years ago with no proof? And claimed that he defamed her by calling her crazy and saying it didn't happen?

Nice to know we live in a society where a guy can be sued for almost a hundred million dollars for defending himself against a ridiculous rape story 30 years ago without any supporting evidence.
How could a billionaire like Trump even lose in a case like this?

Universities and colleges round the world will ponder this for decades.
 
Yes left, cheer on one of the dumbest parts of our legal system until its used against somebody or something you align with, and then - blah blah "its different this time, you chud bastard!" :/
Whatever makes you go to sleep at night hugging your Trump Doll.

Trump could just....not be a loud mouthed asshole.

He's that guy at the bar everyone Hates but tolerates cause they don't wanna deal with it.

You'd all hate his fucking guts in a second if y'all had to spend 5 minutes around him
 
200w.gif


donald-trump-dance.gif

Hope he wins a nice new pair of handcuffs.
 
It's totally rational to take the word of some old bag of bones over the former president of the United States. Especially when the incident supposedly happened 30 years ago with zero proof to back up her claims.
 
It's totally rational to take the word of some old bag of bones over the former president of the United States. Especially when the incident supposedly happened 30 years ago with zero proof to back up her claims.
An old bag of bones is better at the law than the absolute number one King of the Republicans.
 
