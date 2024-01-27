Siver!
Chaotic Good Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2021
- Messages
- 23,265
- Reaction score
- 45,788
- Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a total of $83.3m (£65.6m) for defaming the writer E Jean Carroll while he was president
- The jury in his defamation trial said he must pay $18.3m in compensation damages for emotional and reputational harm, and $65m in punitive damages
- Carroll called it a "huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down". Trump called the outcome "Absolutely ridiculous!"
- The former president was in court on Friday for closing arguments, but was not in the room when the verdict was read out
- A jury in a previous civil fraud trial found Carroll was sexually abused by Trump in the 1990s, but this case was about comments he made in 2019 while he was president
- A judge had already ruled Trump's statements were defamatory and the jury's job was to decide how much he should pay. Trump denied any wrongdoing
- The case is one of several legal issues unfolding against Trump while he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination
---
People want to vote for this waste.