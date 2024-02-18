Economy Donald Trump launches sneaker line

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
38,932
Reaction score
85,707
In a mammoth shake-up to the world economy, Donald Trump has released a sneaker line the day after being ordered to pay $355 million. Dump supporters, along with anyone interested in looking like a complete can, now have the opportunity to buy brand new “Never Surrender High-Tops” at a steal of $399.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at “Sneaker Con,” a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth.”

Trump was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he introduced what he called the first official Trump footwear.

The shoes, gold lame high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells Trump-branded “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle. He’d be the 47th president if elected again.



Sleepy Joe dropped the ball on this imho. Instead of (barely) taking care of business, he should have been creating bargain sneakers for America.
 
Maganomics
 
The whole sneaker collection thing is weird to me, but sneakerheads will buy 'em up. Think of the returns if the dude actually gets elected again. It's not like it's a regular business. They're probably shit, and fall apart in rain, but there ain't too many Bel-Air Trump's out there.
 
I need to buy them so I can shoot them up then run over them. But it does have the American flag on it could be problematic lol.
 
