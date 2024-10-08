Ducks can't be Goats

You cannot pick an old man to fight an pretend it's a championship bout, especially if there is an interim champion

Never took risks throughout his career and was always looking for favorable match ups. Remember when Jones refuses to fight short notice Sonnen? with ful camp. That's how he is afraid of losing

Ducks HW DC, Cain, JDS, Ngannou and Aspinall

Has Jon ever fought a guy younger than him besides Gane?

A real Goat always challenges the best and fights in tough conditions
 
151.jpg
 
Jon Jones is old himself now.

The argument that he never fought anyone younger than him is silly. For one, he obviously did. Two, he became the champ at like 23 years old, so of course he was younger than most guys he fought.
 
This threat title is a GOAT thread title too, btw. Very poignant, very demure.

<RomeroSalute>
 
I fucking hate this Jones vs Stipe title fight with a passion, but...not all GOAT candidates changed weight classes at all. If Jon retired today or immediately following the Gane fight, would he be the GOAT then? He sure as fuck never ducked DC's fat ass. DC came right to him in trying to avoid the guy who ate his lunch every day in training (Cain). He only touched gold at LHW because Jon wasn't competing. When his daddy came back home, he ran back to HW where he had a chance of still being a champion.

Likewise, I don't think he owed us Cain, JDS or Frank (although the Francis shit talk he was doing at the time made him even less likeable). He's ducking Tom and that's blatantly obvious. Relinquish the belt and fight Stipe for the legacy, defend the belt against the number one contender and interim champ, or retire. I think you'd be hard pressed to say he still wasn't the GOAT even if he did lose to Aspinall. But that isn't the route he is choosing to take. Again, makes him an even more unlikeable cunt of a human, but I don't know if you can eliminate him from the GOAT discussion because of it.
 
Ducked Chael full well knowing that he would have been destroyed. Needed a full year to prepare for Chaels wrestling
West Linn Oregon undefeated and undisputed,

"Jones is done" - Sonhow circa 2012.
 
DOMMA said:
I think Jones is a steroid cheat but TS cannot be serious. Jones, a proven cheater, did have one of the most remarkable runs in UFC history; in fact, no other UFC fighter has a better run than this:
View attachment 1066244
text says all wins but my memory from watching a couple of these live says otherwise

still, a great champion, top 5 of all time in my book for sure
 
Jones' inactivity has become an issue, I agree


if his asterisk'd career wasn't questionable before due to the roids and other stuff, it sure is now


I refer to him now as duck duck jones

First ducked ngannou now Aspinall, next prob perreira
 
Who is he ducking???

Jones vs stipe was made before aspinall was even a champion.
 
