Ducks can't be Goats

I fucking hate this Jones vs Stipe title fight with a passion, but...not all GOAT candidates changed weight classes at all. If Jon retired today or immediately following the Gane fight, would he be the GOAT then? He sure as fuck never ducked DC's fat ass. DC came right to him in trying to avoid the guy who ate his lunch every day in training (Cain). He only touched gold at LHW because Jon wasn't competing. When his daddy came back home, he ran back to HW where he had a chance of still being a champion.



Likewise, I don't think he owed us Cain, JDS or Frank (although the Francis shit talk he was doing at the time made him even less likeable). He's ducking Tom and that's blatantly obvious. Relinquish the belt and fight Stipe for the legacy, defend the belt against the number one contender and interim champ, or retire. I think you'd be hard pressed to say he still wasn't the GOAT even if he did lose to Aspinall. But that isn't the route he is choosing to take. Again, makes him an even more unlikeable cunt of a human, but I don't know if you can eliminate him from the GOAT discussion because of it.