Ducks can't be Goats

You cannot pick an old man to fight an pretend it's a championship bout, especially if there is an interim champion
Never took risks throughout his career and was always looking for favorable match ups. Remember when Jones refuses to fight short notice Sonnen? with ful camp. That's how he is afraid of losing
Ducks HW DC, Cain, JDS, Ngannou and Aspinall
Has Jon ever fought a guy younger than him besides Gane?
A real Goat always challenges the best and fights in tough conditions
