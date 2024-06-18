Move over Pepsi. Dr Pepper is coming for you. Sodas are tied for America's 2nd favorites Dr Pepper's rise in popularity could be due to a number of factors, including fun new flavors and some social media trends.

For second most popular drink after coke.I think it's better then Pepsi myself.Move over Pepsi. Dr Pepper is coming for you. Sodas are tied for America's 2nd favoritesDr Pepper went from being America's fifth favorite soda in 2000 to now ranking as No. 2, tied with Pepsi, which has comfortably held that spot behind Coke for much of the past two decades.