News Dr. Pepper Ties With Pepsi

For second most popular drink after coke.
Move over Pepsi. Dr Pepper is coming for you. Sodas are tied for America's 2nd favorites

Dr Pepper's rise in popularity could be due to a number of factors, including fun new flavors and some social media trends.
I think it's better then Pepsi myself.

Dr Pepper went from being America's fifth favorite soda in 2000 to now ranking as No. 2, tied with Pepsi, which has comfortably held that spot behind Coke for much of the past two decades.
 
I used to like Dr. Pepper, completely forgot about it until I saw this thread. Don't think I've had one in 10 years or so.
 
Where do they rank Dr B?

I tried liking Dr. Pepper. I just can't. RC though, had one a couple of days ago because I saw a store selling them and I haven't drank one in decades. Better than coke, imo.
 
Looking at the graph in the article, the big issue is Pepsi more or less halving in popularity in the last 20 years.

Also, where's the root beer?
 
