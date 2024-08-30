News Double UFC champ Alex Pereira is very oddly connected to multiple fights/fighters on this season's Dana White's Contender Series

Alex is killing it, I love everything about the dude, his willingness to step in and take fights (about to be 4 fights in 11 months), his eager to improve as an MMA fighter training with Glover, and his funny persona outside the cage. Not to mention his KO power, and being a two weight UFC champ in such a short period of time.

What is interesting in this years DWCS, there are THREE fighters that have defeated Poatan fighting:

In 2015, Quemuel Ottoni is the first guy to give Alex his first ever loss in MMA by submission (while walking through his punches, I might add). He is fighting Kody Steele in a few weeks on the show.

In 2021, Artem Vakhitov was the last guy to defeat Alex in kickboxing and taking his titles. He is fighting Islem Masraf in a couple months on the show.

In 2017, Yousri Belgaroui defeated Alex by unanimous decision. Alex got that win back by KO when they rematched. This is Yousri's second attempt on the show, he is fighting Taiga Iwasaki in 10 days.
 
Alex followed Izzy into MMA. Even into golf. God, let's hope Vakhitov and Ottani doesn't follow Alex into golf.

So a guy who hasn't fought in 2 yrs gets a shot at the ufc and a guy who hasn't fought in 4 is getting a hw title shot?

How isn't this corrupt shit not boxing again?
 
You do know that that's not a crazy thing, right? Making it to the UFC isn't some prestigious thing, there's been guys signed off of losses, pre-contender series.
 
He was signed for PFL but all his fights fell through so he left. He's good enough to get a chance on contenders.
 
Just wait until you find out about CM Punk <lol>
angry-cat.gif
 
Because getting a spot on the contender series is such a privilege, right? Lol Alex himself was only 3-1 and hadnt competed in a year before he got signed to the UFC.
 
