Alex is killing it, I love everything about the dude, his willingness to step in and take fights (about to be 4 fights in 11 months), his eager to improve as an MMA fighter training with Glover, and his funny persona outside the cage. Not to mention his KO power, and being a two weight UFC champ in such a short period of time.



What is interesting in this years DWCS, there are THREE fighters that have defeated Poatan fighting:



In 2015, Quemuel Ottoni is the first guy to give Alex his first ever loss in MMA by submission (while walking through his punches, I might add). He is fighting Kody Steele in a few weeks on the show.



In 2021, Artem Vakhitov was the last guy to defeat Alex in kickboxing and taking his titles. He is fighting Islem Masraf in a couple months on the show.



In 2017, Yousri Belgaroui defeated Alex by unanimous decision. Alex got that win back by KO when they rematched. This is Yousri's second attempt on the show, he is fighting Taiga Iwasaki in 10 days.