Dont Hear Much About Spain

Saw topuria is from Spain
What is this place

Spain

Never hear anything about Spain? Why not? France seems more in the American news. Spain is basicallly never mentioned in American culture, besides oh im going to Spain. But like i dont hear about Spain. Why

Is anyone here a Spain person
 
i'm not spanish, though i speak spanish. i've been to spain four times. it's a great place. the people can be a bit hard to get to know if you don't speak the language. lots of things to see and do. it's a very varied country as well. the north is vastly different to the south. the food is great, especially the seafood. if you're around during the time, definitely go to the running of the bulls in pamplona in the north. it's also in basque country, so that's cool to experience since it's different to the rest of the country. my mom's last name is actually basque, which is kinda cool.
 
The Spanish broke my people for hundreds of years.

Then the white man finished the job…

1680 was a great year though, good times.
 
Let me 'Spain it to you. The only time Spain is mentioned is in non American sports such as soccer, though their beach volleyball team is caliente

GT298YhWoAAEizT.jpg:large
 
Only been to Barcelona. It’s fun. Cool people. Filled with white people and white people speaking Spanish, so depending on where you’re from, that’s a double whammy
 
Spain are quite a peculiar culture. People love going but there’s a reason they leave. It’s a massive pop culture country as well due to their superstars and football teams. I think crime is done in the hush a lot of the time
 
