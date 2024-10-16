Dont Hear Much About Spain

i'm not spanish, though i speak spanish. i've been to spain four times. it's a great place. the people can be a bit hard to get to know if you don't speak the language. lots of things to see and do. it's a very varied country as well. the north is vastly different to the south. the food is great, especially the seafood. if you're around during the time, definitely go to the running of the bulls in pamplona in the north. it's also in basque country, so that's cool to experience since it's different to the rest of the country. my mom's last name is actually basque, which is kinda cool.