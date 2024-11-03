Does this UFC 309 promo curl your toes?

GordoBarraBJJ said: Stipe from 4yrs ago - I'd favour him.



Nowadays, well there's a reason jon is facing rather than Tom. Click to expand...

Well, to be fair, that reason is the UFC wants to put this fight on and wanted to for the past 1.5 years well before Tom was even in the title picture. No one is avoiding Tom now, they're just going along with the original plans. Stipe wants it, Jon wants it and the UFC wants it. You got three parties that want this fight.Now if Jon doesn't fight Tom after this, then it's a very blatant duck. Huge duck.