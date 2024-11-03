Does this UFC 309 promo curl your toes?

HoiceNJuicy said:


<30>
No, 42 year old part time firefighter stipe mumbling his way to a title shot after 4 years of not fighting, coming off a KO loss to the lineal HW champ Ngannou, and looking stiff as an ironing pad in his training videos does not excite me
 
Stipe from 4yrs ago - I'd favour him.

Nowadays, well there's a reason jon is facing rather than Tom.
 
Looks like the same uninspired bare minimum trash the ufc has been shoveling out for years.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Stipe from 4yrs ago - I'd favour him.

Nowadays, well there's a reason jon is facing rather than Tom.
Well, to be fair, that reason is the UFC wants to put this fight on and wanted to for the past 1.5 years well before Tom was even in the title picture. No one is avoiding Tom now, they're just going along with the original plans. Stipe wants it, Jon wants it and the UFC wants it. You got three parties that want this fight.

Now if Jon doesn't fight Tom after this, then it's a very blatant duck. Huge duck.
 
Jones should be fighting the interim champion, Tom Aspinall. Stipe should be fighting someone like Curtis Blaydes to show he still has it. I am not invested in this matchup, it does nothing to show us who the best heavyweight in the world is.
 
