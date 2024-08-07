Does Mystic Mac have a plan?

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
424
Reaction score
1,137
Conor ‘mystic mac’ mcgregor keeps rescheduling bouts and always seen acting weird outside of the octagon. Are we still dealing with mystic mac, or a drug addict trying to hold onto his old self ?

Now a days everytime I see him he looks different, now he’s rocking a shaved head and sunken cheeks like a crack head out of rehab or someone trying to avoid hair follicle tests
 
He's never been a good grappler and right now he's grappling with reality so... no, he doesn't have a plan.
 
Of course he has a plan - beat up Makachev and become the president of Ireland. Unfortunatelly he wakes up as junkie Conor every morning. What a silly thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,566
Messages
55,991,138
Members
175,028
Latest member
RevolverOctopus

Share this page

Back
Top