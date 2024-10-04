Elections Do you think Kamala Harris is a diversity hire?

I'm more curious to hear from those who are planning on voting democrat since I think the response will be pretty unanimous from the right.

When you respond, you can also include your opinion of DEI and whether you support it or not.

I'm curious how many honest replies we will get, keep in mind these two things:

1. Biden explicitly said that he would be picking "a woman of color" as his running mate before choosing Kamala.

2. DEI is something the left champions, so if your knee jerk reaction is to deny that she is indeed a diversity hire, you yourself are agreeing that DEI is stupid.



So there you have it, I realize a lot of you don't give a shit and will vote for her cause she's not Truuuuumpffff or cause GO TEAM, but I want to hear what you sincerely think about her all that aside.
 
When the Union Port dispute doesn’t last as long as you would have liked…
 
Can by the Sea already having a meltdown by reply #1.

<36>

Kid can't let a thread go one reply without losing his mind and trying to be the center of attention.
 
syct23 said:
When the Union Port dispute doesn’t last as long as you would have liked…
Click to expand...

lol... They had to roll over. Couldn't have this strike heading into the election.

Don't care either way. Getting it resolved is good for Americans and American businesses.

On another front

 
She is getting gooder and gooder at doing words the more they don't have her talk publicly.
 
Scerpi said:
lol... They had to roll over. Couldn't have this strike heading into the election.

Don't care either way. Getting it resolved is good for Americans and American businesses.

On another front

Click to expand...

Well it’s a good thing with the new jobs report coming out, looks like they will be able to hire plenty of new firefighters…
 
