I'm more curious to hear from those who are planning on voting democrat since I think the response will be pretty unanimous from the right.



When you respond, you can also include your opinion of DEI and whether you support it or not.



I'm curious how many honest replies we will get, keep in mind these two things:



1. Biden explicitly said that he would be picking "a woman of color" as his running mate before choosing Kamala.



2. DEI is something the left champions, so if your knee jerk reaction is to deny that she is indeed a diversity hire, you yourself are agreeing that DEI is stupid.







So there you have it, I realize a lot of you don't give a shit and will vote for her cause she's not Truuuuumpffff or cause GO TEAM, but I want to hear what you sincerely think about her all that aside.