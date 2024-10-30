Crime Harris draws 75k to rally in DC

www.newsweek.com

Kamala Harris' crowd size crushes previous record with Ellipse speech

Harris delivered her closing arguments at the same site where former President Donald Trump held his "Save America" speech preceding the January 6 attack.
Great now we get to hear Trump make up crowd size numbers because he is the King of small Dick energy.
If Trump is elected I may not post anymore because MAGA-Doggers will turn me in to the thought police. In Trumps America you can’t criticize the President. I will probably die by falling out of a building, since that is how Putin gets rid of people who exercise free speech.
 
When he loses, they won't have "crowd size" as an evidence of fraud
 
This sounds like something a homeless schizophrenic person would say.
 
