  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion Do you like being defined into one group?

Do you like being defined into one group?

  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,762
Reaction score
48,503
I was just thinking, I always hear people on this forum labeling others either liberal or conservative.

Does anyone else find it annoying?

I mean are we just defined by those standards only?

I feel like we're way more multifaceted than being pigeon holed into a box like that.

I think peoples beliefs/concepts are more multilayered, multifaceted and varied than how people label each other.

You can have both liberal and conservative ideas in one person or even beyond that. We are much more complex than being put into like you either red or blue.

I find it too simplified, but i guess that's just how it works. Makes it easier to just put someone in one grouping.

But anyways I digress. Just my two cents.
 
If I listed all beliefs (some of which fluctuate or get more fleshed out with more life experience and knowledge), you'd get a hodgepodge of liberal and conservative beliefs. Some of my beliefs would be considered far out there by some.

My guess is that most people are like that to a degree. There are so many facets to who we are that it's weird to pigeon whole someone else's (and your own) identity based on some beliefs, your skin color, gender, where you're from, etc.

People want to define me but I'm just a chill guy.

Chill_guy_original_artwork.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BlackStrap
Opinion What do you really think about Trump and Musk?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
heloder
heloder
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Relationships Do you like yourself?
Replies
16
Views
335
Patrick Jane
Patrick Jane

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,405
Messages
56,829,322
Members
175,423
Latest member
cuskoo

Share this page

Back
Top