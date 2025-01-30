I was just thinking, I always hear people on this forum labeling others either liberal or conservative.



Does anyone else find it annoying?



I mean are we just defined by those standards only?



I feel like we're way more multifaceted than being pigeon holed into a box like that.



I think peoples beliefs/concepts are more multilayered, multifaceted and varied than how people label each other.



You can have both liberal and conservative ideas in one person or even beyond that. We are much more complex than being put into like you either red or blue.



I find it too simplified, but i guess that's just how it works. Makes it easier to just put someone in one grouping.



But anyways I digress. Just my two cents.