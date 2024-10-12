Relationship Do you like yourself?

Do you like yourself?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I like myself more now than ever before. Was way too hard on myself in my 20s and majority of my 30s I'd say.

I'm in a good spot now. Just gotta keep it consistent and keep it balanced. I do have my bad days, but it's few and far between and not as long lasting.
 
I was about to take a good deep look at myself, and then I realized I'm on Sherdog, getting ready to do some serious soul searching in order to answer a random poll properly.

Which lead me to vote "yes, absolutely".
 
