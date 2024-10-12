Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,105
- Reaction score
- 45,626
I like myself more now than ever before. Was way too hard on myself in my 20s and majority of my 30s I'd say.
I'm in a good spot now. Just gotta keep it consistent and keep it balanced. I do have my bad days, but it's few and far between and not as long lasting.
I'm in a good spot now. Just gotta keep it consistent and keep it balanced. I do have my bad days, but it's few and far between and not as long lasting.