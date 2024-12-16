Do you have many feral cats in your area?

Your heart is in the right place. Unfortunately, many have lost that feeling of being touched when you see an abandoned animal. Most often it is neighbors with disgusting thoughts who would rather chase them away than help.



Something I hate more than anything when it comes to cats in particular are all these people who already own cats who don't sterilize them. If you are not a professional purebred cat breeder, then the rest who are bought as cute kittens as pets should be ID marked, vaccinated and castrated before they are sold on.



I have to admit that I very often give a nasty comment in one of the big sales sites in the country I live in. In particular cat ads, I can quickly determine if it is a cat that you have simply grown tired of and that you want to get rid of. And almost as often as not, you come up with an excuse that someone in the family has simply become violently allergic and therefore you don't want the cat anymore.



And just one honest ad made our family adopt a cat. The ad was so honest that I had to comment on his words. The owner who loved his cat simply could not afford to keep the cat. The cat in question was a female cat who in her personality when it came to food was super picky. As a poor student, the owner bought the cheapest wet and dry food, but the cat simply did not eat it. There was a lot of experimentation and different kinds in different store chains until it ended up being at least 75% meat and the rest grain.

Moreover, when the cat was almost 1 year old, she started to get super horny and started making very loud noises and the neighbors complained. The owner could not afford neutering so it became an advertisement.



I wish more people could be more straight and honest. Our world would have been much nicer to live in, I think.