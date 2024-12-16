Do you have many feral cats in your area?

I have quite a few where I live, my town's known for it. If I didn't have cats myself already I'd take them to see if they're chipped and adopt them but my cats would hate it.

It's got really cold at night so I've ordered a couple of these, I'll go to Tractor Supply for hay, is there anything else other than food and water I can be doing for them? I feel awful them looking through the window seeing our two cats all warm and happy.
 

I have two feral cats that have showed up to my side yard for about 3 years one is a tuxedo cat and one looks like garfield the cat. I never feed them they just show up.
 
I live in a pretty urban neighborhood with lots of restaurants around, so there are some feral/stray cats around. I used to feed a couple that would come to my house, and I nickname one of them Coke, because it's a tabby cat with a white nose. However I often attract possums instead of cats, and that drives my dog crazy, so I ended up not leaving food outside. I feel like I've done my part helping the cats as I have had two cats that were feral/stray that I've taken in and now they are living the comfortable life indoors.

I've seen quite a few neighbors leaving food outside so the cats are pretty well taken care of. There's a neighbor that set up a shelter on her porch and there's a family of 4 black cats there.

Coke
20230215-235316.jpg



Not a cat

20241216-133944.jpg
 
Yeah. But they get picked up often. The reason why my rescue kitten can't go outside, there'll be some serious problems if she got picked up too.
 
I wish we could have them but one of ours sees one through the window and goes bananas so I don't want that for them.

Funny, we mentioned before ordering them we might end up with other animals taking up residence but I don't think we have raccoons or possums in the desert. See how it goes, especially with Christmas round the corner I don't like them being cold and hungry.
 
Our two are rescue sisters, one of them used to like going out on a lead but didn't like it a few weeks ago. The other one likes a mooch around the garage but hates being outside. And with the amount of stray dogs and Coyotes here and terrible drivers mowing pets down I wouldn't let them out by themselves. They're chipped and have my phone number on their collar in case they make a bolt for it one day.
 
One showed up about 12 years ago. He was friendly and cute.
Look at him now living his best life.

12749.jpeg12352.jpeg

You are a kind person to help those homeless kitties.
If you really want to go the extra mile, see if there is an organization locally who will trap, spay/neuter, and put them back.
It won't give them a home but it will make sure they don't have more homeless kittens.
 
Talk about taming some pussy…
 
You can train a cat into fighting, increase his weight without making him fat, develop his tendons and muscle and make him a machine.

All of that, so he can destroy and harm others cats, while you are smoking a cigar and enjoying the view of chaos and the sight of destruction !
 
For some reason your pics didn't load before. Awww, I love Coke! And you're a treasure for feeding them :)
 
Your heart is in the right place. Unfortunately, many have lost that feeling of being touched when you see an abandoned animal. Most often it is neighbors with disgusting thoughts who would rather chase them away than help.

Something I hate more than anything when it comes to cats in particular are all these people who already own cats who don't sterilize them. If you are not a professional purebred cat breeder, then the rest who are bought as cute kittens as pets should be ID marked, vaccinated and castrated before they are sold on.

I have to admit that I very often give a nasty comment in one of the big sales sites in the country I live in. In particular cat ads, I can quickly determine if it is a cat that you have simply grown tired of and that you want to get rid of. And almost as often as not, you come up with an excuse that someone in the family has simply become violently allergic and therefore you don't want the cat anymore.

And just one honest ad made our family adopt a cat. The ad was so honest that I had to comment on his words. The owner who loved his cat simply could not afford to keep the cat. The cat in question was a female cat who in her personality when it came to food was super picky. As a poor student, the owner bought the cheapest wet and dry food, but the cat simply did not eat it. There was a lot of experimentation and different kinds in different store chains until it ended up being at least 75% meat and the rest grain.
Moreover, when the cat was almost 1 year old, she started to get super horny and started making very loud noises and the neighbors complained. The owner could not afford neutering so it became an advertisement.

I wish more people could be more straight and honest. Our world would have been much nicer to live in, I think.
 
There's such a feral situation here that when we got ours from the shelter they neutered them. We argued that it was unnecessary being the Coyote problem etc that they would be indoor cats and not adding to the problem but they wouldn't release them to us without the op...which was horrible seeing them picking at their stitches for a week but at least they're trying to help with it.
 
legit lol

Big mistake, lady. Be warned! Here’s my tale of woe.

I started feeding 2 feral cats a few years ago. Winter is coming in fast (I live in Québec) and I feel bad for them. I make a cat refuge with a big box. I wrap it in a plastic tarp and duct tape, put a cushy blanket on the floor as well as bowls of food and water. I'm no Saint Francis of Assisi, but I feel good about my deed.

Then it begins.

I'm not feeding 2 feral cats anymore. I'm feeding 4 of these motherfuckers and the neighbor's gentle cat. They beat the shit out of my neighbor's cat (he never trusted me afterward). My patio looks like Austin's 6th Street on a Saturday. Just replace chubby, trashy women with feral cats. The only difference: nobody screams WORLD STAR every 5 seconds.

The box smells like cat piss, and crazy cat fights wake up my wife and I every night.

The noise.

So much noise.

Then the ungrateful felines decide marking the box is not nearly satisfactory enough. They start spraying piss on the patio furniture; they start spraying piss on the patio door. They even start spraying piss on the fucking patio itself.

I step onto the patio and get a glimpse of what soldiers felt in Verdun. It smells of ammonia and death (the death of my dream of being cool to feral cats). I put on plastic gloves and throw away the filthy box.

I buy a nice bird feeder on Amazon. The birds and squirrels rapidly catch on. My wife and I love it. Cardinals, Blue jays, squirrels… We love it.

They shit everywhere, but we’re okay with it. Then I buy a second feeder. And a 3rd. And a 4th. We love these birds and squirrels. They don't smell and they don’t wake us in the middle of the night.

FUCK FERAL CATS!

SIDEWAYS!!!!
 
Yeah, I've caught and taken in 9 this year for spay/neuter. They're everywhere because homeless people feed them in the creeks and they just multiply.
 
I suspect this is going to go down the same way, I've got a big bird feeder and a hummingbird feeder mainly in the first place because Rocket loves watching them through the window but if we run out and don't get to the store to put seed in I feel terrible for them. Empty seed shells and poop all over the patio but I'm not garden proud enough to worry about that.

We were feeding a family of feral cats a few months ago every day but the dad cat kept trying to attack our cats through the window so we stopped. I haven't seen him in a few months. I'll try it out in the back garden but that's next to the main bedroom so if as you've said causes a noise distubance I'll put them in the front garden.
 
