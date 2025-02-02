  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Feral cats

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Dec 9, 2007
120,500
55,042
Long story short I think I may end up with a litter of kittens in the cat houses I've put outside being I saw what I thought was a girl cat having sex with a girl cat.

What to do? Get them and take them to be vaccinated and spayed to curb the gigantic feral situation we have here and let them go or have them? I think my two cats if they're kittens would be okay but the family of cats outside who I feed...taking them away from the mother?

No way I'd adopt the parents, the mother is nice but the dad really upsets one of my cats just through the window.
 
Take them to a vet you trust and spay and neuter them. It's going to cost money, but vets are usually cool with sharing cost.
 
Catch them all and get them snipped at least. Might be able to rehome them too. Not sure how the humane society works in the US exactly.
 
Crazy Source said:
Take them to a vet you trust and spay and neuter them. It's going to cost money, but vets are usually cool with sharing cost.
This. Also, there are local organizations everywhere who are willing to help with that. They’ll even trap cats for you so they can be spayed and neutered.

My wife and I used to take care of a feral cat colony.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
This. Also, there are local organizations everywhere who are willing to help with that. They’ll even trap cats for you so they can be spayed and neutered.

My wife and I used to take care of a feral cat colony.
There is a retired vet and his wife that does great outreach in my area. They came to my house and helped me say goodbye to my sweet Chloe. Gave her a shot of ketamine, then the big one. One of the hardest things that I have ever done is holding her as she died. I wrapped her up in a nice blanket, proper, and buried her next to a weeping willow I planted years before. I named her after a song.
 
