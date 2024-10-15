Do you guys blame Merab?

The poor guy had to play second fiddle for years while his teammate, Sterling, became and remained champion. After grinding through more than 10 consecutive wins and always being the Robin, he finally earned the belt. Now that he’s in a position to make real money, the UFC wants to throw him into the cage with an undefeated Dagestani fighter who comes from Khabib's lineage. This same lineage, trained by Khabib's father, has a combined record of something like 92-1 across a few fighters. Merab's getting a raw deal here. Instead of risking it all against Umar, he should be fighting someone else to secure his financial future. Thoughts?