Do you guys blame Merab?

The poor guy had to play second fiddle for years while his teammate, Sterling, became and remained champion. After grinding through more than 10 consecutive wins and always being the Robin, he finally earned the belt. Now that he’s in a position to make real money, the UFC wants to throw him into the cage with an undefeated Dagestani fighter who comes from Khabib's lineage. This same lineage, trained by Khabib's father, has a combined record of something like 92-1 across a few fighters. Merab's getting a raw deal here. Instead of risking it all against Umar, he should be fighting someone else to secure his financial future. Thoughts?
 
That is just a lot of text.

Can you pull one thing out of it?
 
Nope. Umar's up next so that's who he needs to fight. That doesn't mean he has to rush into the fight to accommodate Umar's religious obligations though.
 
I don't think champions have much of a choice at the end of the day. If the UFC wants to give Umar a title shot, then Merab will eventually have to fight him. That's why consecutive title defenses is one of the best indicators of GOATness.
 
If Merab can go into the audience and fight mouthy bums --

he can get in the Cage where he needs to be as Champion, and fight Umar.
 
He might as well fight Umar now before get better at fighting.
 
Everybody is looking out for their own self-interest, so no. It's going to happen sooner or later. If I was Merab, I'd be trying to defend my belt against O'Malley again too.
 
