  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Merab Dvalishvili: Dagestani Fighters Are Not Invincible

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
102,542
Reaction score
176,699
dm_240915_dm_ufc_merab_wins_over_sean143.jpg

Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Dagestani fighters are unbeatable, and he has the recent proof to back up that assertion.

www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili: Dagestani Fighters Are Not Invincible

Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Dagestani fighters are unbeatable, and he has the recent proof to back up that assertion.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dvalishvili is the only fighter to have beaten a Dagestani in a major title fight in recent times. After winning the UFC bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last year, Dvalishvili was initially loathe to immediately defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov. “The Machine” claimed that the undefeated Dagestani was being gifted a title shot because of the legacy of his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Dvalishvili eventually agreed to the matchup, which took place in the co-main event at UFC 311 in California last month. While Nurmagomedov didn’t lack in skills, Dvalishvili’s legendary cardio was enough to hand the challenger his first pro loss.

Dvalishvili has subsequently refuted the popular aura of invincibility surrounding Dagestani fighters. While he admits that the region has produced great athletes, the Georgian believes they are as beatable as any other. While Khabib retired undefeated, Dvalishvili believes “Eagle” simply didn’t meet his match.

"Dagestanis are really good fighters,” Dvalishvili recently told Europop (via Championship Rounds). “They have always excelled in martial arts... But at the same time, they are ordinary people, heavenly forces do not help them. They are ordinary athletes and others can defeat them, as you saw in my case. Khabib went undefeated, but he simply did not meet a worthy opponent.”



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
dm_240915_dm_ufc_merab_wins_over_sean143.jpg

Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Dagestani fighters are unbeatable, and he has the recent proof to back up that assertion.

www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili: Dagestani Fighters Are Not Invincible

Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Dagestani fighters are unbeatable, and he has the recent proof to back up that assertion.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dvalishvili is the only fighter to have beaten a Dagestani in a major title fight in recent times. After winning the UFC bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last year, Dvalishvili was initially loathe to immediately defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov. “The Machine” claimed that the undefeated Dagestani was being gifted a title shot because of the legacy of his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Dvalishvili eventually agreed to the matchup, which took place in the co-main event at UFC 311 in California last month. While Nurmagomedov didn’t lack in skills, Dvalishvili’s legendary cardio was enough to hand the challenger his first pro loss.

Dvalishvili has subsequently refuted the popular aura of invincibility surrounding Dagestani fighters. While he admits that the region has produced great athletes, the Georgian believes they are as beatable as any other. While Khabib retired undefeated, Dvalishvili believes “Eagle” simply didn’t meet his match.

"Dagestanis are really good fighters,” Dvalishvili recently told Europop (via Championship Rounds). “They have always excelled in martial arts... But at the same time, they are ordinary people, heavenly forces do not help them. They are ordinary athletes and others can defeat them, as you saw in my case. Khabib went undefeated, but he simply did not meet a worthy opponent.”



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...


I agree with Merab.

In fact, if he ever did fight a Dagestani like Umar, I'd pick Merab - at least for the first fight :cool:
 
His win over Umar was absolutely inspiring. To dig deep like that against a younger unbeaten lion. I’ll always have respect for him for that legendary performance and the way he carried himself afterwards.
 
yeah you just have to have the best cardio in the history of the sport to beat one of them in a close fight, that's definitely replicable by everyone else
 
Is this not a bit to much.. Ofcoruse dude they are human and not invincible in fact you won´t find anyone invincible nobody is GOD here
 
And that is why Khabib push them. Its more about training environment than genetics.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
yeah you just have to have the best cardio in the history of the sport to beat one of them in a close fight, that's definitely replicable by everyone else
Click to expand...
“Don’t let them boooly you!”
 
octagonation said:
Is this not a bit to much.. Ofcoruse dude they are human and not invincible in fact you won´t find anyone invincible nobody is GOD here
Click to expand...
I think that Jones is not human. No other individual possesses the abilities that he does.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Pliny Pete @Bobby Boulders @RollSonnenRoll

inVINCEable ?


Click to expand...

No lie, my favorite college player of all time. One year OK ST was up huge at halftime, like 28-7, and the final was like 42-28, UT. They didn't even score in the 2nd half. Heartbreaking loss, we love to kick the shit out of UT, but I'd seen it from Vince too many times to not respect him. At the college level, was just an amazing player. Was really surprised he wasn't very good as a pro.

Edit: was 28-9. Someone made a vid about it lmao

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khabib: Umar Nurmagomedov Will Show Why Merab Dvalishvili Is Nervous at UFC 311
2 3
Replies
55
Views
3K
Sasha
Sasha
Kowboy On Sherdog
Umar Nurmagomedov Believes Merab Dvalishvili 'Created' Beef Ahead of UFC 311
Replies
15
Views
729
LoveMyMMA
LoveMyMMA
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khabib Believes UFC Forced Merab Dvalishvili to Fight Umar Nurmagomedov
2
Replies
22
Views
957
Elvis.
Elvis.
Kowboy On Sherdog
Umar Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want To Wait for Merab Dvalishvili
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,568
Messages
56,907,338
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top