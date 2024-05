As a child I definitely feared my dad. All my cousins feared my dad, too. There was an undercurrent of "straighten up, or we'll make you move in with Cyrano's dad". But that was unfair. He was quiet and strong. He had rules and we had to obey them. As a kid I thought of that as cruel. But he wasn't. Yes, we were occasionally spanked, but my grandparents used switchs (a willowy, whip like branch) or a belt without that same connotation.

As I grew older, I saw his intelligence and self-discipline. He gave us more than he allowed himself and garnered repect (different from demanded) from other adults. So now I absolutely respect him and when I'm feeling good about myself, I think I emulate him. I, however, am more cuddly with my kids. And he is much cuddlier with his grandkids!