Who here is afraid of their father?

Dirt Road Soldier

All Praise To The Gun!
Im not talking some asshole who beat you, or whatever. I Am talking a good man, who you actually respect.

My dad, who is probably 5 inches shorter than me and I have a 100 pounds on? He kicked my ass the one time we fought. As in, he actually beat my ass into the ground.
My dad also has taken every single rifle I have bought, shot them, and went "meh, ive shot better" after hitting targets at 700+ yards on the first shot.

I am, to this day, deathly afraid of that man. But he is also my dad, who I know would move mountains for me, and given the choice would end entire family lines.

But god dammit, that man still scares the hell out of me.

Best part: He looks like your average midwestern small farm grandpa.
 
Was he in the military?
 
God , no .



Not unless it's end of days and the dead walk the Earth.
 
My dad was not a good man, but later on he did try really hard to become one and for the most part succeeded before he died.

I think he could've beaten me in a fistfight until 65 or so. He loved to fight in his younger days.
 
5 foot 9, 200. ive got the smaller end of farmer builds.

My dad, to this day, can beat my ass I am sure. And I am not willing, or wanting, to test that theory. I suffered his left hook and takedown years ago, not doing it again.
 
