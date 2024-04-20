Who here is afraid of their father?

Im not talking some asshole who beat you, or whatever. I Am talking a good man, who you actually respect.



My dad, who is probably 5 inches shorter than me and I have a 100 pounds on? He kicked my ass the one time we fought. As in, he actually beat my ass into the ground.

My dad also has taken every single rifle I have bought, shot them, and went "meh, ive shot better" after hitting targets at 700+ yards on the first shot.



I am, to this day, deathly afraid of that man. But he is also my dad, who I know would move mountains for me, and given the choice would end entire family lines.



But god dammit, that man still scares the hell out of me.



Best part: He looks like your average midwestern small farm grandpa.