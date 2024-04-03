Someone's Respect You're Looking To Earn?

Is there anyone out there who's Respect you still haven't quite earned? I've lost and gained respect more than any one I know, and right now I have gained pretty much Universal respect from my higher ups, co-workers, my underlings, my peers, my family members INCLUDING my Step Dad who hated me at first. Even my exes I'm still friends with.



The only one who I seemingly can't get is my Grandpa who for some reason can't let it go that I moved off of our home territory for higher education, and I only get to see them sparingly. And when I do make it home to visit he always slides in a snide remark and barely acknowledges me, while everyone else kisses my ass. It's annoying as hell really after all I've been able to do already.