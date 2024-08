WoozyFailGuy said: Rocky you're the only bearable Izzy fan on the forum.



Can never pick against destiny! Click to expand...

I feel like izzy doesn't have a lot of fans on sherdog.I just cant hate a guy who comes out and fights everyone he was a hell of a champion. he may have turned tail and ran a bit in some fights, but he always signs the contract, always shows up. Fights anyone, fights often. Nothing more I could ask of a champion.I dont have Social media, all the things I hear people yap about him are fashion, his dog, or someother stuff. if it wasn't on ESPN or on a UFC Broadcast or programming, I literally do not care.Also Alex periera is amazing, and I like him a lot too. It's a shame it's a playstation/xbox type thing where people feel the need to pick a side.