Should we follow the words of the great MLKJ: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
Was the great MLKJr a little outdated and behind his times? Is this now a racist policy? It seems many corporations are rushing to hire people based on their skin color, sexual preference, or disability status.
Has the pendulum swung too far in the other direction? Wouldn't judging and hiring people simply based on the content of their character be best for corporations and America? Doesn't the NBA already do this?
Are programs like Affirmative action & DEI helping or hurting corporations & America?
