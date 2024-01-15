The evolution from MLK to today is just the natural evolution we see when any group becomes more powerful. 20 years ago it was 'please Britain, please let us seek refuge in your beautiful country!' Now it's 'Sharia for UK, convert or die!'



When European jews first started migrating to Palestine, they were meek and mild, just looking for a home, until they built up a critical mass, then it was apaetheid/genocide time.



European settlers in the New World first looked to work together with the natives, until they had enough of a foothold to conquer them.



That's just how it works.



Everyone looks at the past to say 'look how bad these guys were' but what they're really just pointing to is how dominant cultures subjugate the weaker cultures around them. Everyone does it.



All these cultures had a chance to save themselves but they were too apathetic.