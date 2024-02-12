Distal biceps repair surgery. How to keep upper body strength.

Hey guys. So i had surgery last week. On my left biceps/elbow. Now my arm is locked in 90 degrees angle.

I am looking at 3-6 month of no hard strength training. At least 2 month with no use of my left arm.

How do i keep my muscles and strength in my upper body?

Or am i looking at just doing cardio, legs and core for this periode?

Thanks for any advice.
 
