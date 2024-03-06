MXZT
Or TV shows going to get better?
It feels to me after Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones shows have now finished, that was the end of an era in terms of TV, perhaps the highest peak of quality television ended there.
I'm not saying there isn't good to great shows being released, but it feels the peak has ended. We're in a different phase now. Or am I mistaken?
