Did we reach the peak of TV when Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones were being shown at the same time?

  • Yes, the peak of quality TV has come and gone when Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad ended.

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • No, the peak of quality TV was in the 1950s or the 1980s.

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • No, TV show are just going to get better or at least sustain the quality for many years to come.

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,214
Reaction score
40,403
Or TV shows going to get better?

It feels to me after Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones shows have now finished, that was the end of an era in terms of TV, perhaps the highest peak of quality television ended there.

I'm not saying there isn't good to great shows being released, but it feels the peak has ended. We're in a different phase now. Or am I mistaken?
 
2010-2018

*Breaking Bad
*Game of Thrones Seasons 1-6
*Spartacus
*Dexter Seasons 1-4
*Daredevil Seasons 1-3
 
