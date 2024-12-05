Did Shavkat lose as a pro or amateur?

Apparently, he was fighting both as an amateur and as a pro, yes?

His first amateur fight at 2013, his first pro fight is listed as 2014, and he intermixes them from there.

I thought once you were pro, that's it...you're pro.

Would you then count his losses as pro losses since he was technically already professional by them?

Here's the guy who beat him twice: https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Gadzhimurad-Khiramagomedov-186927

He was undefeated at 13-0 after his second win over Shavkat but lost his next fight.
 
Apparently, he was fighting both as an amateur and as a pro, yes?

His first amateur fight at 2013, his first pro fight is listed as 2014, and he intermixes them from there.

I thought once you were pro, that's it...you're pro.

Would you then count his losses as pro losses since he was technically already professional by them?

Here's the guy who beat him twice: https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Gadzhimurad-Khiramagomedov-186927

He was undefeated at 13-0 after his second win over Shavkat but lost his next fight.
Semantics. Remember your first post here. I remember mine. I was well received.
 
Crazy loophole to be considered undefeated, get your ass best by the same guy twice and then just call it an amateur match
 
I'm sure that he should have starved waiting for a fight on the regional Kazakh pro scene that happens once every six months at an M1 event.

Do you have the same issue with Ankalaev? Because guess what, he did the same thing at the same event, fighting at WMMAF while being a pro.

Magomed Ankalaev MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
When Shavkat loses for a third time, maybe he will petition the commission to retroactively reclassify as an amateur bout to preserve his undefeated professional record.
 
A lot of pros fight in WMMAF, but that doesn’t mean their fights should be classified as pro. The rules are different and wouldn’t necessarily favor a pro fighter.
 
Apparently, he was fighting both as an amateur and as a pro, yes?

His first amateur fight at 2013, his first pro fight is listed as 2014, and he intermixes them from there.

I thought once you were pro, that's it...you're pro.

Would you then count his losses as pro losses since he was technically already professional by them?

Here's the guy who beat him twice: https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Gadzhimurad-Khiramagomedov-186927

He was undefeated at 13-0 after his second win over Shavkat but lost his next fight.
This is really common in Russia and central Asia. Islam, Zabit, Damir, Ankalaev, Umalatov, Kuramagomedov etc. All had amateur MMA fights while competing pro early in their careers. They're usually fighting several times in a day/week in some tournament under adjusted amateur rules.
 
No because the rules are different.

Edit - Although I guess you could argue we consider fights in a ring or a cage or under ONE or RIZIN rules as pro fights so maybe you could argue differently.

We also don't count bareknuckle MMA on the pro record when maybe we should.

idk, it's not that consistent when I think about it.
 
I don't know why Shavkat was allowed to participate since he had already fought as a pro, but amateur fights are fought under different rules than pro fights.

4 of Shavkat's amateur fights were part of a tournament held over 3 days.
Day 1: 1 3-minute round
Day 2: 2 bouts of 2 3-minute rounds
Day 3: 1 bout of 2 5-minute rounds
That adds up to 25 minutes of fighting total but spread across 4 fights.

I haven't seen video of this tournament (if any exists) but my understanding is amateur fights generally use more protective equipment like shinguards.
 
I don't know why Shavkat was allowed to participate since he had already fought as a pro, but amateur fights are fought under different rules than pro fights.
It probably has to do with the ruleset.

A pro taking a fight under amateur ruleset. Like up and coming kickboxers fighting MT, or K-1 rules

Bodies needed.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
No because the rules are different.

Edit - Although I guess you could argue we consider fights in a ring or a cage or under ONE or RIZIN rules as pro fights so maybe you could argue differently.

We also don't count bareknuckle MMA on the pro record when maybe we should.

idk, it's not that consistent when I think about it.
Sherdog and Wiki count bareknuckle MMA as pro fights, only Tap doesn't.

I made a thread a couple years back about this...

forums.sherdog.com

Sherdog vs. Tapology: What's the correct fighter database to follow?

Sherdog and Tapology are considered the top MMA fighter record databases, but seemingly follow different rules to what counts as a pro fight. For instance... 1, Tapology doesn't count recent bare knuckle MMA as wins/losses on their records. They're listed as exhibition bare knuckle MMA fights...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
HuskySamoan said:
This is really common in Russia and central Asia. Islam, Zabit, Damir, Ankalaev, Umalatov, Kuramagomedov etc. All had amateur MMA fights while competing pro early in their careers. They're usually fighting several times in a day/week in some tournament under adjusted amateur rules.
Hey mate, you seem pretty clued up on the MMA scene in that area. How good are these guys fighting in ACA, because just going off there records they seem alot more seasoned than your average middle of the pack UFC fighter.
 
For me a fighter is undefeated until they get KO'd ,submitted. I dont count decision loses. I think those fights should just be called draws.
 
