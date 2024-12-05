Did Shavkat lose as a pro or amateur?

I don't know why Shavkat was allowed to participate since he had already fought as a pro, but amateur fights are fought under different rules than pro fights.



4 of Shavkat's amateur fights were part of a tournament held over 3 days.

Day 1: 1 3-minute round

Day 2: 2 bouts of 2 3-minute rounds

Day 3: 1 bout of 2 5-minute rounds

That adds up to 25 minutes of fighting total but spread across 4 fights.



I haven't seen video of this tournament (if any exists) but my understanding is amateur fights generally use more protective equipment like shinguards.