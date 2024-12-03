Shavkat can't become champ

Mick Dojang
Statistically, Shavkat is too tall to be a WW champ.
Let's consider previous champions:
Pat Miletich - 5'10
Carlos Newton - 5'9
Matt Hughes - 5'9
BJ Penn - 5'9
Georges Saint-Pierre - 5'10
Matt Serra - 5'6
Exception that proves the rule
Carlos Condit - 6'1
- GSP vacated the belt, so he didn't win it
- This was an interim fight against Nick Diaz (6'1)
- Then GSP returned and flushed him
Johny Hendricks - 5'9
Robbie Lawler - 5'11
Tyron Woodley - 5'9
Interim
Colby Covington - 5'11
Welterweight is the Strong Manlet division. The first time we see someone >6ft winning the title, it's
Kamaru Usman - 6'0
who is barely over 6ft, so most likely standing on tiptoes, and only won by split decision.
He then loses to
Leon Edwards - 6'0
before the title passes back to a stocky <6ft guy:
Belal Muhummad - 5'10
As Shavkat is 6'1, his obscene height is not suitable for the WW division. He will get wrecked by Belal and Short King supremacy in WW will be retained.
