Shavkat can't become champ

Statistically, Shavkat is too tall to be a WW champ.

Let's consider previous champions:

Pat Miletich - 5'10

Carlos Newton - 5'9

Matt Hughes - 5'9

BJ Penn - 5'9

Georges Saint-Pierre - 5'10

Matt Serra - 5'6

Exception that proves the rule
Carlos Condit - 6'1
- GSP vacated the belt, so he didn't win it
- This was an interim fight against Nick Diaz (6'1)
- Then GSP returned and flushed him

Johny Hendricks - 5'9

Robbie Lawler - 5'11

Tyron Woodley - 5'9

Interim
Colby Covington - 5'11


Welterweight is the Strong Manlet division. The first time we see someone >6ft winning the title, it's
Kamaru Usman - 6'0
who is barely over 6ft, so most likely standing on tiptoes, and only won by split decision.
He then loses to
Leon Edwards - 6'0

before the title passes back to a stocky <6ft guy:
Belal Muhummad - 5'10


As Shavkat is 6'1, his obscene height is not suitable for the WW division. He will get wrecked by Belal and Short King supremacy in WW will be retained.
 
Shavkat can break the mold. He's a different fighter than most that were champions before. I think he'll be a champion, just matter of time.
 
Usman and Leon are both listed at 6'0? Does Usman cut height like Carwin did?
1733226766390.png
 
Usman and Leon are both listed at 6'0? Does Usman cut height like Carwin did?
Tapology actually has him at 6'2
www.tapology.com

Leon Edwards ("Rocky") | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Leon "Rocky" Edwards (22-4-0, 1 NC) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Birmingham, England and the #2nd ranked Top Welterweight MMA fighter. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Which only strengthens the argument as he lost to a 5'10 guy
 
Btw very interesting observation.
 
