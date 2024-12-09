Did Shav wall and stall a win over Garry?

Do you consider Shavkhat to have won that based on Ian being stuck on the wall?

Similar to what Bautista did to Aldo?

Ian came the closest with his RNC in the 5th as the closest fight ending sequence.
 
Shavkat won more minutes, Garry had the bigger and more impressive moments in the fight.

Shavkat's wrestling is not great. He goes to the bodylock over and over and consistently struggles to take people down from there. That results in a lot of wall and stall. It isn't intentional but it is a product of his style.

He struggled to take Carlston Harris down, he made Geoff Neal look like prime Jose Aldo with the tdd, he struggled to take 41 year old Wonderboy who had a broken foot down, resulting in a ton of wall and stall. Now we can add Ian Garry to the list.

It's about time people realise just because his name ends with ov doesn't make him some stud wrestler.

He's a great grappler that is going to have a hard time getting it to the ground against people with good defense. Similar to Luke Rockhold.
 
I might get flak for this comment, and I like Shavkhat. But this fight had me thinking they should electrify the fence. That’d be a solution to all the wall-n-stall we’re seeing in this era.
 
Shavkat reminds me of Rockhold if Rockhold had a better chin. Elite grappling, weak takedowns, and holes in his striking defense.
 
Shavkat won more minutes, Garry had the bigger and more impressive moments in the fight.

Shavkat's wrestling is not great. He goes to the bodylock over and over and consistently struggles to take people down from there. That results in a lot of wall and stall. It isn't intentional but it is a product of his style.

He struggled to take Carlston Harris down, he made Geoff Neal look like prime Jose Aldo with the tdd, he struggled to take 41 year old Wonderboy who had a broken foot down, resulting in a ton of wall and stall. Now we can add Ian Garry to the list.

It's about time people realise just because his name ends with ov doesn't make him some stud wrestler.

He's a great grappler that is going to have a hard time getting it to the ground against people with good defense. Similar to Luke Rockhold.
Shavkat's weakness has always been his wrestling. One of his earlier interview specifically mentions that he himself feels his wrestling is the weakest part of his game.

It's ignorant MMA fans fault for not understanding when a guy tells you himself "My wrestling is the worst part of my game" but you expect him to be khabib'ing people.

You put it best, "It's about time people realise just because his name ends with ov doesn't make him some stud wrestler."
 
Garry is dangerous and Shavkat played it smart. The biggest punches of night were landed by Shavkat too.

People weirdly underestimate Shavkat when he's the first person to submit Wonderboy. Besides, no one did what Shavkat did to Garry.
 
Lol at ‘wall and stall’.

First time you’ve watched Shavkat then, yeah?

Shavkat ALWAYS uses a heavy clinch game, especially against opponents that he doesn’t respect in the grappling realm. Look at Wonderboy for a prime example.

Let’s just cut the shit here. Comparisons to Bautista/Aldo and such. There is a difference between holding a guy against a cage, then getting separated, and immediately start to lose the striking, only to then dive in again and again, to the same clinch, with zero success. Every single time Aldo got into the open, he was in another league to Mario.

Shav frankly outstruck Ian in this fight. Every time he hit Ian, his head popped back. Ian throwing his slappy, point-fighting kicks, don’t outweight the hard, impactful punches of Shavkat. He also landed some hard ground and pound in the fourth.

I was audibly laughing when Garry got his back in the fifth, because I knew it was going to be another ‘kid in his first competition, trying to emulate that one technique his sensei taught him last week’ situation. The guy is so raw, it’s ridiculous.
 
garry is a decent fighter. but majority of his game is just shutting down his opponents offense, not really generating any of his own

look at his last 3 fights prior to this. snooze fests. he's so up that bjj train and learning how to speak Portuguese
 
