Did Shav wall and stall a win over Garry?

Lol at ‘wall and stall’.



First time you’ve watched Shavkat then, yeah?



Shavkat ALWAYS uses a heavy clinch game, especially against opponents that he doesn’t respect in the grappling realm. Look at Wonderboy for a prime example.



Let’s just cut the shit here. Comparisons to Bautista/Aldo and such. There is a difference between holding a guy against a cage, then getting separated, and immediately start to lose the striking, only to then dive in again and again, to the same clinch, with zero success. Every single time Aldo got into the open, he was in another league to Mario.



Shav frankly outstruck Ian in this fight. Every time he hit Ian, his head popped back. Ian throwing his slappy, point-fighting kicks, don’t outweight the hard, impactful punches of Shavkat. He also landed some hard ground and pound in the fourth.



I was audibly laughing when Garry got his back in the fifth, because I knew it was going to be another ‘kid in his first competition, trying to emulate that one technique his sensei taught him last week’ situation. The guy is so raw, it’s ridiculous.