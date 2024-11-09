Did beating Gane improve the Legacy of Jones?

It did.



But since you Jones fans are adamant that Tom Aspinall wouldn't, let's break it down a little further.



Gane was the easiest big name matchup for Jon in the division. He was 1-1 in his last 2 coming into the Jones fight. Having recently been outgrappled by a striker that only had 1 working leg at the time. His biggest win (to this day in fact) is a decision win over Volkov where he only outstruck him by 15 significant strikes over the full 5 rounds.



So this is a huge win that adds to Jon's legacy? Cool. No issue with that.











So why isn't Aspinall?



Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with the only loss being a fluke injury that he avenged easily. He has beaten 5 of the top 10, in 9 minutes combined. He has beaten 3 of the top 5. He beat Sergei Pavlovich when he was the boogeyman of the division with 6 straight 1st round KOs. He also destroyed Gane's best win Volkov in 3 minutes. He is the interim champ and would be undisputed if the UFC operated like a sport.



How on earth is Aspinall a nobody if Gane was a worthy opponent?