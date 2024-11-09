Did beating Gane improve the Legacy of Jones?

I would agree with you. Let's wait and see if anybody will disagree with us.That's a stupid question... of course it did, it made him a two division champion.
HAHA Yeah, all these recent threads throwing smears at Jon triggered me enough to make this thread. I want them to come here and we can have a scrap XDI'd imagine so. Jones haters bitch about it and pretend he is ducking people, but the biggest thing that jones haters hate about him is him winning.
I've seen like 4 different legacy threads in the last 24 hours XD just filled with haters -.- Enough is enough! We need to make a stand!!Yes dramatically anyone saying it didn't is just a hater
Fair is fair indeed, Big Frank handled Gane impressively! Nobody can argue thatWell according to the duck, he was the first one to solve the puzzle that is Ciryl Gane. My opinion, Big Frank already showed that Gane is clueless on the ground.
It is interesting to think that Jon is fighting the same dudes in title fights that Francis did o_o Stipe/Gane HW is so darn thin <,< There is like Tom who is great and then the rest of em are obese hw/s ><He sat by the side for years to wait for the weakest champion (skills wise relative to Jones) for a long time. I think it's similar to GSP coming back to take out Bisping. Impressive on paper but does not stand up to proper scrutiny
1-1 in his last two is a hilarious way to put "The number one ranked heavyweight who had only previously lost to the champion in close decision", but you have fun.It did.
But since you Jones fans are adamant that Tom Aspinall wouldn't, let's break it down a little further.
Gane was the easiest big name matchup for Jon in the division. He was 1-1 in his last 2 coming into the Jones fight. Having recently been outgrappled by a striker that only had 1 working leg at the time. His biggest win (to this day in fact) is a decision win over Volkov where he only outstruck him by 15 significant strikes over the full 5 rounds.
So this is a huge win that adds to Jon's legacy? Cool. No issue with that.
So why isn't Aspinall?
Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with the only loss being a fluke injury that he avenged easily. He has beaten 5 of the top 10, in 9 minutes combined. He has beaten 3 of the top 5. He beat Sergei Pavlovich when he was the boogeyman of the division with 6 straight 1st round KOs. He also destroyed Gane's best win Volkov in 3 minutes. He is the interim champ and would be undisputed if the UFC operated like a sport.
How on earth is Aspinall a nobody if Gane was a worthy opponent?