Did beating Gane improve the Legacy of Jones?

Cats flying private JET TO UFC 309
Or did beating Gane diminish it somewhat?

Discuss... (In spirit of all the Jon legacy threads...)
 
I'd imagine so. Jones haters bitch about it and pretend he is ducking people, but the biggest thing that jones haters hate about him is him winning.
HAHA Yeah, all these recent threads throwing smears at Jon triggered me enough to make this thread. I want them to come here and we can have a scrap XD
 
I would agree with you. Let's wait and see if anybody will disagree with us.
It did, but given how he's handled being the HW-champion, it might somehow diminish his legacy. Cherry-picking 42 year old Stipe and ducking Aspinall will be remembered forever. His lame attempts to justify it will also be remembered, so nobody can see him as the top HW of his era, since he refuses to prove that he's the better fighter.
 
It did, but given how he's handled being the HW-champion, it might somehow diminish his legacy. Cherry-picking 42 year old Stipe and ducking Aspinall will be remembered forever. His lame attempts to justify it will also be remembered, so nobody can see him as the top HW of his era, since he refuses to prove that he's the better fighter.
My brain is mushy Xd but didn't Jon agree to fight Stipe well before Aspinall became the top HW? :O It has just taken so long now that Aspinall being sidelined is the narrative.
 
He sat by the side for years to wait for the weakest champion (skills wise relative to Jones) for a long time. I think it's similar to GSP coming back to take out Bisping. Impressive on paper but does not stand up to proper scrutiny
 
Well according to the duck, he was the first one to solve the puzzle that is Ciryl Gane. My opinion, Big Frank already showed that Gane is clueless on the ground.
Fair is fair indeed, Big Frank handled Gane impressively! Nobody can argue that :)
 
It did.

But since you Jones fans are adamant that Tom Aspinall wouldn't, let's break it down a little further.

Gane was the easiest big name matchup for Jon in the division. He was 1-1 in his last 2 coming into the Jones fight. Having recently been outgrappled by a striker that only had 1 working leg at the time. His biggest win (to this day in fact) is a decision win over Volkov where he only outstruck him by 15 significant strikes over the full 5 rounds.

So this is a huge win that adds to Jon's legacy? Cool. No issue with that.





So why isn't Aspinall?

Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with the only loss being a fluke injury that he avenged easily. He has beaten 5 of the top 10, in 9 minutes combined. He has beaten 3 of the top 5. He beat Sergei Pavlovich when he was the boogeyman of the division with 6 straight 1st round KOs. He also destroyed Gane's best win Volkov in 3 minutes. He is the interim champ and would be undisputed if the UFC operated like a sport.

How on earth is Aspinall a nobody if Gane was a worthy opponent?
 
Look at these simps already in here tilting at windmill 'haters' that would supposedly say no, even nobody remotely serious would ever do so.

What a random way to construct a circle jerk thread for a sociopathic women beater.

The question isn't IF Gane contributed to his legacy. The question is how much. Obviously.
 
He sat by the side for years to wait for the weakest champion (skills wise relative to Jones) for a long time. I think it's similar to GSP coming back to take out Bisping. Impressive on paper but does not stand up to proper scrutiny
It is interesting to think that Jon is fighting the same dudes in title fights that Francis did o_o Stipe/Gane HW is so darn thin <,< There is like Tom who is great and then the rest of em are obese hw/s ><
 
My brain is mushy Xd but didn't Jon agree to fight Stipe well before Aspinall became the top HW? :O It has just taken so long now that Aspinall being sidelined is the narrative.
If he just said that he agreed to fight Stipe, and said he might retire or fight 1-2 more times after that, it would be more acceptable.

Now he's gone on tangents about how Aspinall doesn't deserve to fight him (when he's the defending interim champ).
And that he might fight Pereira instead, it just looks very bad.
 
My brain is mushy Xd but didn't Jon agree to fight Stipe well before Aspinall became the top HW? :O It has just taken so long now that Aspinall being sidelined is the narrative.
It's the fact he's refusing to fight Aspinall at all and discrediting him as a challenge when he's legit the biggest threat and challenge to jon there is and ppl just want to see Jones lose as well.
The stipe fight being a title fight is a shame as well, it's just a legacy fight not a title fight and everyone knows this especially bc they both plan to retire.

Jones is without a doubt the best MMA fighter in history but he's also a terrible human and has blatantly cheated and used steroids (everyone's on them) so ppl won't give him credit bc of this.
 
It did.

But since you Jones fans are adamant that Tom Aspinall wouldn't, let's break it down a little further.

Gane was the easiest big name matchup for Jon in the division. He was 1-1 in his last 2 coming into the Jones fight. Having recently been outgrappled by a striker that only had 1 working leg at the time. His biggest win (to this day in fact) is a decision win over Volkov where he only outstruck him by 15 significant strikes over the full 5 rounds.

So this is a huge win that adds to Jon's legacy? Cool. No issue with that.





So why isn't Aspinall?

Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with the only loss being a fluke injury that he avenged easily. He has beaten 5 of the top 10, in 9 minutes combined. He has beaten 3 of the top 5. He beat Sergei Pavlovich when he was the boogeyman of the division with 6 straight 1st round KOs. He also destroyed Gane's best win Volkov in 3 minutes. He is the interim champ and would be undisputed if the UFC operated like a sport.

How on earth is Aspinall a nobody if Gane was a worthy opponent?
1-1 in his last two is a hilarious way to put "The number one ranked heavyweight who had only previously lost to the champion in close decision", but you have fun.
 
It was a very efficient win. I didn't see anything spectacular like we saw from him 10 years ago. It was also a very short fight of course.
 
