Those two are pretty close. Both Jones and GSP were coming off long layoffs. Jones was fighting a hungry younger stud, but one without tons of experience. GSP was fighting the reigning champ, but many thought Bisping got lucky to get that title shot, and he was at the end of his career. I guess I would give a slight nod to Jones over Gane, just because Gane was young, and had only one defeat, to the great Ngannou, whom he went 5 rounds with. Jones took him out in about 2 minutes. Funny, after Jones won, many started saying Gane was a patsy and a set up fight for Jones. Yet, Gane was the next big thing when the great Ngannou beat him in boring fashion.