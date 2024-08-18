DDP greatest strength - his cardio

DDP always seemed to gas during his fights , especially before his nose surgery where he had to mouth breathe. But he never actually gasses out and always manages to recover and gain a 2nd, 3rd, 4th wind. He seemed dead tired against Izzy at some points , then he keeps coming back. His cardio is what allows him to put so much pressure with his blitz style and I think it’s his greatest strength, especially for a guy with so much muscle mass that requires a lot of oxygen.