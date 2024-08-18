DDP greatest strength - his cardio

DDP always seemed to gas during his fights , especially before his nose surgery where he had to mouth breathe. But he never actually gasses out and always manages to recover and gain a 2nd, 3rd, 4th wind. He seemed dead tired against Izzy at some points , then he keeps coming back. His cardio is what allows him to put so much pressure with his blitz style and I think it’s his greatest strength, especially for a guy with so much muscle mass that requires a lot of oxygen.
 
I would have said that he's built like a tank...
 
No it's his sheer physicality and size. He walks around heavier than Jiri and is built like a tank



It's like when Yoel was winning fights early UFC run where we kept wondering how he pulls these finishes out his ass and he just overwhelms guys. Fighters like Yoel and Dricus are physical freaks of nature where they don't have to play by the same rules of peasants relying on technique and skill. They can YOLO it due to genetics.

Yoel - Aaron Donald
Dricus - JJ Watt
 
Pretty impressive, he was looking pretty worn out early on but rallied hard
 
DDP reminds me of a MW Forrest Griffin with a more well rounded game with better takedowns. He's big for the division, can outwork you, maybe isn't the best at any one thing, but his cardio and heart will drown you.
 
