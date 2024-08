Robert would be most deserving if he wins and Khamzat was told he would get a shot over a win over Usman and has had to take another fight, after pulling out another fight from the Saudi card lol, DDP looking at things like he's about to beat Izzy lol. Sean believes he won the title fight and I get it, but Rob winning would make him more deserving. Sean should have fought Rob or Khamzat. Heard Rob say he told the UFC after the Saudi Arabia fight that he'll still fight Khamzat in Abu Dhabi, so they could not deny him his title fight if he wins. A third Izzy vs Rob fight...I don't know about that if Izzy wins he might ask for Sean.