Cliffs: McGregor says he walks around at 200 pounds now and maintains 7% body fat. Then goes on to claim he's in talks with Dana for a late summer bout vs MW Champion DDP at Wembley Stadium. Says he's gonna break the attendance record set by Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua (98,000)
He ends by saying DDP is "tailor made for me style". That the South African is "slow & sloppy on the feet". "I'm gonna do to him like I done to Eddie Alvarez!!"
Source: Bloody Elbow journalist (linked below)
