Media Conor claims he's fighting DDP at 185 by end of summer🌞

Shaolin Alan

Shaolin Alan

DC been ducking me since 2012
@purple
Dec 24, 2015
Cliffs: McGregor says he walks around at 200 pounds now and maintains 7% body fat. Then goes on to claim he's in talks with Dana for a late summer bout vs MW Champion DDP at Wembley Stadium. Says he's gonna break the attendance record set by Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua (98,000)💷💰💵
He ends by saying DDP is "tailor made for me style". That the South African is "slow & sloppy on the feet". "I'm gonna do to him like I done to Eddie Alvarez!!"🏆☘️🏆
Source: Bloody Elbow journalist (linked below)
 
Is there a source behind this or are you snorting the same good shit as Conor?
 
Wtf did I just read?
So, he fights DDP at MW for the belt after a 4 year hiatus on a two fight losing streak by the end of Summer? And then gets ready to win the presidential alection in Ireland in November?
Seems legit, good thing it’s april fools day.
 
