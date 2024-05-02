Media David "Tank" Abbott on Jaxxon Podcast

Tank on Rampage's podcast. Loving how Rampage is able to get all these old school legends on his podcast; it's not only fun but fascinating to hear stories from the OGs.

He looks great, much better than a few years ago. Apparently got a liver and kidney transplant. Now he looks like some dude from your local beach club. Pretty funny guy to listen to.

He roasts Tito for like 15 minutes straight right at the start of the podcast haha. If UFC had that silly BMF belt back then, I think Tank would've been the guy to give it to.
 
I'm gonna try to watch some of this. Hopefully the co-host doesn't interject with his nonstop ball sucking of Rampage and whatever guest they have on at the time.
 
he can be annoying yeah. so far this episode he's been pretty reserved. im about 30 mins in.
 
This podcast has completely blown up in the last couple of months. Every single notable fighter and their mom has been on it. Good to see.
 
This podcast is so good.

Tank used to post here. He's pretty funny. And he hates Tito so much. Nice to see some things never change.
 
