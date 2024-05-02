



Tank on Rampage's podcast. Loving how Rampage is able to get all these old school legends on his podcast; it's not only fun but fascinating to hear stories from the OGs.



He looks great, much better than a few years ago. Apparently got a liver and kidney transplant. Now he looks like some dude from your local beach club. Pretty funny guy to listen to.



He roasts Tito for like 15 minutes straight right at the start of the podcast haha. If UFC had that silly BMF belt back then, I think Tank would've been the guy to give it to.