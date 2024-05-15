The Tank Abbot Podcast -- he tried to fight Ronda Rousey?

There's a Tank Abbot Podcast (3 episodes) on youtube.



First ep seems to be Tank discussing his fights and talking with the guy who apparently invented the UFC PPV tournament format:







Second ep he discusses inventing the fingerless gloves (?) and challenging Ronda to fight.







Third ep seems to cover fallout from trying to fight Ronda and (I think) how PEDs change human skulls.







I never heard any of this Ronda Rousey stuff before, but a quick google tells me he tried to bet $100 000 that he would beat her in a fight. I can't imagine Tank had any real fallout considering he wasn't in the public eye any more.