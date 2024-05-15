The Tank Abbot Podcast -- he tried to fight Ronda Rousey?

There's a Tank Abbot Podcast (3 episodes) on youtube.

First ep seems to be Tank discussing his fights and talking with the guy who apparently invented the UFC PPV tournament format:



Second ep he discusses inventing the fingerless gloves (?) and challenging Ronda to fight.



Third ep seems to cover fallout from trying to fight Ronda and (I think) how PEDs change human skulls.



I never heard any of this Ronda Rousey stuff before, but a quick google tells me he tried to bet $100 000 that he would beat her in a fight. I can't imagine Tank had any real fallout considering he wasn't in the public eye any more.
 
Ronda by armbar. I never heard Joe Rogan calling Tank Abbott "a once in a humankind athlete"
 
On the VHS' he was billed as this barroom brawling Stonecold Steve Austin type with "no respect for the Martial Arts, or its' practioners". 😁😁🤣 Tank was one of the few that actually knew what fighting really was about . He had had like 300 encounters involving his fists. He was a real fighter . He was also an esteemed university student. He was a savage scholar
 
Tank better count his lucky stars... That's once ever hand speed

pzn.gif
 
Tank was a beast in his youth. Young man crazy strength and killer mindset. He was joking w Rousey. In a real right it would have been an easy kill, we all know that
 
This was during the height of Ronda Rousey's career. You know when she told the story about beating up random guys in the movie theater. How she could beat Mayweather. Cain under the right circumstances
 
During his early UFC run, he use to claim that his fighting art was bar-can-doo.
 
