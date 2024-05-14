Revisting Tank Abbott vs Don Frye from back in the day…

Big fan of both guys and Tank was recently on Rampage’s podcast and was telling stories about the glory days.

His fight with The Predator was a total firefight with Don ending up with the win after RNC the Tanker.

One thing that Tank and others claim is that if Tank did not “trip” he would have finished Frye.

After watching that fight numerous times, I don’t think thats true at all. Don ate a bunch of power shots from Tank and landed some good ones of his own.

The key is that Don kept pressing forward and if you watch closely, he hits Tank with his shoulder and then pushes/presses forward causing a gassed out Tank to fall over.

Don takes Tanks back and the rest is history.
 
Is this the fight where he was dry humped by Tom Selleck
 
Was so glad when Don won that fight, Tank was such a fucking asshole back in the day, in and out of the cage apparently. Heard numerous stories of how he would cause bar fights pretty much all the time.
 
