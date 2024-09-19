Dana has coped for the past three PPV events

It is actually comical.

Dana after Belal won: Whatever! Jon Jones!

Dana after DDP won: I don't know how he won. Jon Jones, bdw.

Dana after Merab won: Sean looked flat. I dunno if he talked Jones here.

It is also interesting that the media doesn't have many questions about the main fights. There were barely any questions about Belal and Merab winning. Guess the dismissal early on alerted the media to not ask questions about fighters who Dana doesn't like.

I know they're stars and all but Dana refusing to promote or even hype up the new champions is bizarre. I've heard more about Jones and fucking powerslap than Dana praising Belal or Merab.
 
