Cyborg is just the GWOAT

I think there is no discussion now... She has now won all the belts from every single major mma organization !!!



Doing mma for +20 years and still on top is crazy work.



Only 1 loss in 19 years is just madness and she has faced the best the very very best not only from every organization but from different generations!!



Now even a man has done that.



And yeah she lost to Nunes but Nunes never gave her a rematch, also Nunes has more losses than her.

Nunes lost to Zingano in the past and Cyborg has beat Zingano now, Nunes lost to Peña not too long ago and we all know Cyborg would for sure beat Peña.

So that one fight can't really define the whole goat status.



And in her division, unlike all the other divisions, the best featherweight girls are in the other organizations and not the UFC. There is a reason why the UFC has Kayla Harrison killing herself to make 135, that's the highest division they have for the ladies in the UFC.



Amanda is the GWOAT in the UFC but Cyborg is the GWOAT as a whole!