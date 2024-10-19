Cyborg is just the GWOAT

Geniusss

Geniusss

I think there is no discussion now... She has now won all the belts from every single major mma organization !!!

Doing mma for +20 years and still on top is crazy work.

Only 1 loss in 19 years is just madness and she has faced the best the very very best not only from every organization but from different generations!!

Now even a man has done that.

And yeah she lost to Nunes but Nunes never gave her a rematch, also Nunes has more losses than her.
Nunes lost to Zingano in the past and Cyborg has beat Zingano now, Nunes lost to Peña not too long ago and we all know Cyborg would for sure beat Peña.
So that one fight can't really define the whole goat status.

And in her division, unlike all the other divisions, the best featherweight girls are in the other organizations and not the UFC. There is a reason why the UFC has Kayla Harrison killing herself to make 135, that's the highest division they have for the ladies in the UFC.

Amanda is the GWOAT in the UFC but Cyborg is the GWOAT as a whole!
 
Nunes has the better resume while being a smaller fighter. Women's featherweight sucks and has always sucked.

Nunes resume:
Cyborg
Ronda
Valentina 2x
Holm - beat her quicker and more easily than Cyborg did
GDR 2x
Tate
Budd - beat her quicker and more easily than Cyborg did
 
Nunes not only beat Cyborg, but also every other UFC WBW and WFW champion (Cyborg only beat Holm) and the WFLW GOAT.
 
Nunes is a lot like Conor in that her career and record is more impressive on paper than in reality

"Champ champ" of 2 terrible divisions, where one was so bad I don't think the ufc even bothered putting a top 10 ranking on their website

She didn't have enough relevant opponents for one proper division never mind two

Really don't care how people try and elevate Nunes career. It was largely laughable bar a handful of wins
 
Nunes is goat. Cyborg # 2
 
No version of Cyborg have anything for the Nunes that fought her, he would kill her again 10/10 times
 
Pacheco had her beat and running from the fight in round 3, then let her off the hook and somehow went on to lose due to inactivity herself.

Did Larissa throw a single punch in round 5? She was not even breathing heavily or visibly hurt.

Walked away from the cage with a big smile on her face. What the fuck am I watching? Incredibly disappointed in her.
 
I mean who is gonna stay 20 years in the same organization ?
And ok going by your logic Nunes is not better than Peña because Peña made her quit.

Also more and worse losses, Peña (out of everybody) made her quit

Now you know damn well Cyborg would have still beat her in her prime anyways lol

Now you know damn well Cyborg would have beat all those other girls.

De Randamie literally threw away her FW belt and went to another division for a reason.

Ronda never went up to make a super fight with Cyborg for reason.

Valentina is too small and Tate? Come on now.

Cyborg is the best female fighter, in my own opinion. Don't care what the rest of you think, whether you agree or not, bc I trust my own opinion far more than anyone else's.
 
