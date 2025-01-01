Crime Cyber Truck explodes in front of Trump Hotel in LV

It looks like fireworks were involved from the explosion. If not, that's a huge problem. I'm guessing secondary circumstances causes it. I am guessing insurance doesn't cover fireworks in the bed.
 
Going to be hard to solve this one. Cybertruck is such a high selling model going through the people who might have been able to do this is going to be a manpower nightmare.

I don't know if American intelligence agencies have that much resources.
 
Going out on a limb and it was a battery fire that just happened to be in front of Trump's hotel just days before the start of Las Vegas biggest event of the year CES where what a few hundred thousand will go to the venues for technology showcases and millions will be made at the hotels. Will need are best people on this one. Seeing it happened to be full with fireworks at the time.

 
Last edited:
I believe it was intentional, given the placement at the entrance, which is the highest trafficked area of the hotel.
 
Tesla batteries explode all the time.


Watch Elon turn The Beast into a Tesla.
 
BAM said:
Tesla batteries explode all the time.


Watch Elon turn The Beast into a Tesla.
Click to expand...

Explode like this and deemed roadworthy? I have only seen slow burns that start under the car.
I have never seen an EV explode like this

The odds of this happening to a Musk product in front of a Trump product are slim to none...imo
Seems like a 2nd terror attack to me
 
the gods have showed their portents the first day of the year.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I believe it was intentional, given the placement at the entrance, which is the highest trafficked area of the hotel.
Click to expand...
True my post was being sarcastic as how many tech bros will be driving their Cybertrucks to CES will be huge every single one of them will be inspected top to bottom as they go into the venues. Will cost huge amounts of money and will be a huge nuncence to the companies who spent 10's of millions to set up displays at CES. Miriam Adelson husband founded CES and her Casinos have a significant investments in the area such as the two huge hotels and "the sphere las vegas" US will deploy FBI and Military personal to CES to provide additional security at the event costing taxpayers many millions.
 
PEB said:
True my post was being sarcastic as how many tech bros will be driving their Cybertrucks to CES will be huge every single one of them will be inspected top to bottom as they go into the venues. Will cost huge amounts of money and will be a huge nuncence to the companies who spent 10's of millions to set up displays at CES. Miriam Adelson husband founded CES and her Casinos have a significant investments in the area such as the two huge hotels and "the sphere las vegas" US will deploy FBI and Military personal to CES to provide additional security at the event costing taxpayers many millions.
Click to expand...

This seems like a schizo post lol
 
Jacket time said:
Explode like this and deemed roadworthy? I have only seen slow burns that start under the car.
I have never seen an EV explode like this

The odds of this happening to a Musk product in front of a Trump product are slim to none...imo
Seems like a 2nd terror attack to me
Click to expand...
we'll see. It could be that they had fireworks there for new years, the battery caught fire, setting off the fireworks, one of which may have exploded the battery.
 
BAM said:
we'll see. It could be that they had fireworks there for new years, the battery caught fire, setting off the fireworks, one of which may have exploded the battery.
Click to expand...
could be, that's a hell of alot of powder
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

chardog
Elections 2024 Election polls in retrospect
2
Replies
24
Views
608
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
Croo67
International Illegal immigrant stabs UK hotel worker to death over packet of biscuits
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
ObsoleteSoul
ObsoleteSoul

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,562
Messages
56,722,686
Members
175,377
Latest member
CrackedRib

Share this page

Back
Top