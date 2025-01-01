jimjamjammer
I believe it's been deemed a crime scene now.
Tesla batteries explode all the time.
Watch Elon turn The Beast into a Tesla.
True my post was being sarcastic as how many tech bros will be driving their Cybertrucks to CES will be huge every single one of them will be inspected top to bottom as they go into the venues. Will cost huge amounts of money and will be a huge nuncence to the companies who spent 10's of millions to set up displays at CES. Miriam Adelson husband founded CES and her Casinos have a significant investments in the area such as the two huge hotels and "the sphere las vegas" US will deploy FBI and Military personal to CES to provide additional security at the event costing taxpayers many millions.I believe it was intentional, given the placement at the entrance, which is the highest trafficked area of the hotel.
we'll see. It could be that they had fireworks there for new years, the battery caught fire, setting off the fireworks, one of which may have exploded the battery.Explode like this and deemed roadworthy? I have only seen slow burns that start under the car.
I have never seen an EV explode like this
The odds of this happening to a Musk product in front of a Trump product are slim to none...imo
Seems like a 2nd terror attack to me
could be, that's a hell of alot of powderwe'll see. It could be that they had fireworks there for new years, the battery caught fire, setting off the fireworks, one of which may have exploded the battery.