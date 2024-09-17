Crazy strategy Stipe should use against Jones

Jon Jones starts the fight against Stipe by doing his crawl thing.



He's careful to keep 4 points of contact with the mat because of the new rule.



Stipe runs out and throws a kick at Jon's head as hard as he can.



Now Jon has 3 choices:



1. Eat this very hard kick to the face, win by DQ, and live with the brain damage...



2. Put an arm up to try and block the kick, which will probably still result in some damage being done to the head and arm of Jones. AND it will make the kick legal, since Jones has to remove his hand from the mat in order to block the kick.



3. Try to dodge the kick, but even if he successfully dodged it completely, he would be shook. He'd know Stipe is a crazy old man now. Jones would complain to the ref, and Stipe would just say "I didn't kick a downed opponent, I kicked the air." The ref may issue a warning, or maybe even take a point, which doesn't matter because Stipe ain't winning a decision anyway.



After the fight, Stipe can just claim he's adjusting to the new rules. He thought he saw Jones foot come up and inch off the mat, which meant he was allowed to throw a kick... Etc...



And because of the controversy they'd have to rematch. And Stipe gets to collect 2 big paychecks instead of one.