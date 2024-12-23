Lmao. Always a sucker in a Jones thread. Who's next after Tom? Thanos? God? You lot are pathetic.The way Jones turned his back on Stipe all those times.... let's just say he's fortunate he faced Stipe (who was too old and slow to run him down and punish him) and not Aspinall.
Whoever deserves the next shot. This is weird cope dude.Lmao. Always a sucker in a Jones thread. Who's next after Tom? Thanos? God? You lot are pathetic.
Hiding 10 years from Stipe and all HW fighters proved his cowardice to the world.Jon would have beat any version of Stipe.
We've vastly overestimated HW for a long time and continue to do it.
Both, he showed the world his poor character and slimy training.we already knew he's a woman abuser but also an elder abuser too?
Cry harder.why in the hell would anyone want to rewatch this. 43. fucking. years. old. completely meaningless fight.
Jon would have beat any version of Stipe.
I'm so glad the UFC is opening itself up for a new era of LBGTQ+ champions and fans! #Lovewins!Lmao. Always a sucker in a Jones thread. Who's next after Tom? Thanos? God? You lot are pathetic.
Hiding 10 years from Stipe and all HW fighters proved his cowardice to the world.
Pico's PEDs and constant fouling was his strength.
He KNEW HW exceeded his limits, even with blatant cheating allowed by Erb Deenz.
Both, he showed the world his poor character and slimy training.
The way Jones turned his back on Stipe all those times.... let's just say he's fortunate he faced Stipe (who was too old and slow to run him down and punish him) and not Aspinall.