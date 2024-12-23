Media Rewatch : Jones dismantle Stipe.

man Stipe looked the most jacked he ever looked
 
jon (onlys wants to face opponents who are almost just) bones jones

we already knew he's a woman abuser but also an elder abuser too? Actually wait we kinda knew that. THis wouldn't be his first opponent whos age rounds up to 40 or his past 40
 
One day people will realize that LHW was always the more challenging division.

I say that even as a big fedor fan, even back then, a lot of his tests would've come from the lighter weight classes.


Even ngannou said it when asked about Jones moving up. He said LHWs are more technical and well rounded, and he would essentially run through HW.

What HW's have is size, but the bigger threats come from the lighter divisions. The better wrestling, better cardio, overall well roundedness and technique, deeper talent pools.

We've vastly overestimated HW for a long time and continue to do it.
 
Jon would have beat any version of Stipe.
Hiding 10 years from Stipe and all HW fighters proved his cowardice to the world.
We've vastly overestimated HW for a long time and continue to do it.
Pico's PEDs and constant fouling was his strength.
He KNEW HW exceeded his limits, even with blatant cheating allowed by Erb Deenz.​

we already knew he's a woman abuser but also an elder abuser too?
Both, he showed the world his poor character and slimy training.


 
Jon would have beat any version of Stipe.
Nah, Stipe around 2016 KOs Jones. Stipe at 42, after nearly 4 years off and looking absolutely horrible still landed enough shots. A prime version beats Jones.

There are a few guys I would pick to beat Jones at HW and Stipe is one of them.
 
nonoob said:
Hiding 10 years from Stipe and all HW fighters proved his cowardice to the world.


Pico's PEDs and constant fouling was his strength.
He KNEW HW exceeded his limits, even with blatant cheating allowed by Erb Deenz.​


Both, he showed the world his poor character and slimy training.


So you believe the HW division exceeded his limits. And by extension, same with DC.

Well, you're entitled to that belief.

But, the reality is, both of those fighters could conceivably beat any HW that has ever lived.

DC himself very well may have gone down as the goat and at the very least, HW GOAT, if Jones didn't exist.

As I've said many times, people have rose colored glasses when it comes to the HW division.
 
NextGen said:
The way Jones turned his back on Stipe all those times.... let's just say he's fortunate he faced Stipe (who was too old and slow to run him down and punish him) and not Aspinall.
That's Jones biggest weakness besides his legs. But yet nobody has ever put him at risk even though they know this to be true. Tom won't be any different.
 
