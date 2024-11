Stipe is old and Jones is counting on that but that will backfire him catastrophically. Stipe is going to outbox Jones and Jones won't be able to take him down. I think Stipe knocks Jones down in first round and Jones barely survises. Then he enters second round exhausted and gets saved by the ref. Jones is old and fragile too. Prime Stipe vs Prime Jones is not even close. Stipe beats him 10 times out of 10.