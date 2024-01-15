Could roundtree jr get the next title shot at UFC300?

RockyLockridge
Here’s the situation, we know the ufc doesn’t have many options for 300, we all expect Alex to be a part of this card defending the lhw title but here is
Hill is still out with an injury
Jiri just fought alex
Magomed just fought and has ramadan
Jan is hurt and requires surgery
Rakic is booked to fight jiri
Walker just lost
Izzy, another front runner, supposedly injured
Alex kinda debunked Aspinall fight
Enter Khalil Roundtree JR. Won a fight at lhw recently with a scary knock out. Stylistically this match up leads to an entertaining fight. I feel the options are currently; Roundtree, krylov or possibly du plessi if he beats Strickland cleanly. (Only if the ufc gets desperate)
What do you guys think? Options for Alex are limited but I doubt they shelve him past April. Where does the ufc go from here fellas?
