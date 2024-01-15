Could roundtree jr get the next title shot at UFC300?

Here’s the situation, we know the ufc doesn’t have many options for 300, we all expect Alex to be a part of this card defending the lhw title but here is



Hill is still out with an injury

Jiri just fought alex

Magomed just fought and has ramadan

Jan is hurt and requires surgery

Rakic is booked to fight jiri

Walker just lost

Izzy, another front runner, supposedly injured

Alex kinda debunked Aspinall fight









Enter Khalil Roundtree JR. Won a fight at lhw recently with a scary knock out. Stylistically this match up leads to an entertaining fight. I feel the options are currently; Roundtree, krylov or possibly du plessi if he beats Strickland cleanly. (Only if the ufc gets desperate)





What do you guys think? Options for Alex are limited but I doubt they shelve him past April. Where does the ufc go from here fellas?