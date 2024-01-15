Could roundtree jr get the next title shot at UFC300?

Here’s the situation, we know the ufc doesn’t have many options for 300, we all expect Alex to be a part of this card defending the lhw title but here is

Hill is still out with an injury
Jiri just fought alex
Magomed just fought and has ramadan
Jan is hurt and requires surgery
Rakic is booked to fight jiri
Walker just lost
Izzy, another front runner, supposedly injured
Alex kinda debunked Aspinall fight




Enter Khalil Roundtree JR. Won a fight at lhw recently with a scary knock out. Stylistically this match up leads to an entertaining fight. I feel the options are currently; Roundtree, krylov or possibly du plessi if he beats Strickland cleanly. (Only if the ufc gets desperate)


What do you guys think? Options for Alex are limited but I doubt they shelve him past April. Where does the ufc go from here fellas?
 
He would make for an entertaining fight against Alex Pereira, but Khalil is only Bangkok ready, and not title shot ready
 
His most high profile fight is beating the #8 LHW (at the time) who stepped in on super short notice & had lost 2 of his last 3 goint into that fight.

Oh, and it was the co-main event on an Apex card. No, Rountree isn't title shot ready at all.
 
yeah but options are limited. we've seen dan henderson get title shots at bisping due to lack of options.

Never said he was ready or earned one, but he might be in the right place at the right time.
 
why do people want to see him get a title shot so badly? Rountree is athletic and explosive, but he's not a world beater when it comes to skills. he's like Johny Walker, all offense, all athleticism, no defense, sus chin.
 
For me it's not about want, It just seems he's fallen into a position to be the most viable contender by pure happenstance.
 
Read OP plz. It's about who AP could defend against at UFC 300.
 
It's just they dont really have anyone for Alex to fight.

Otherwise this is a great match up.
 
