Cory Sandhagen has gotten worse

Over time Sandhagen has gotten worse as a fighter. His grappling has definitely improved a lot since the Aljo & TJ fights, however, his striking offense has become extremely muted.



Watching his early UFC fights he was a movement heavy volume boxer-striker that would overwhelm guys with his offense. He had great boxing; I loved watching him jab, work the body, the go back upstairs, and so on.



Now he tends to play it pretty safe, stay in kick boxing range, throw low kicks, & mix in some reactive takedowns. He is just overall way less offensive than he once was & I think it has ultimately cost him at times.



He's definitely one of the more cerebral types in his approach to the game that I can absolutely appreciate, but sometimes I think overthinking it can lead to worse results at the end of the day.



What do you guys think?