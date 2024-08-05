Cory Sandhagen has gotten worse

JustBleed69

JustBleed69

Over time Sandhagen has gotten worse as a fighter. His grappling has definitely improved a lot since the Aljo & TJ fights, however, his striking offense has become extremely muted.

Watching his early UFC fights he was a movement heavy volume boxer-striker that would overwhelm guys with his offense. He had great boxing; I loved watching him jab, work the body, the go back upstairs, and so on.

Now he tends to play it pretty safe, stay in kick boxing range, throw low kicks, & mix in some reactive takedowns. He is just overall way less offensive than he once was & I think it has ultimately cost him at times.

He's definitely one of the more cerebral types in his approach to the game that I can absolutely appreciate, but sometimes I think overthinking it can lead to worse results at the end of the day.

What do you guys think?
 
Yeh he’s past his prime.


Y’all saw how aljo did him
 
It happens to literally everyone, you get better then you decline.
 
He just prepared for a grappling heavy match. Which is why he did less striking in training camp.
His footwork looked improved and he was wary of the takedown.
Also he is only fighting killers. As a lanky 32 he is in his prime right now.
 
