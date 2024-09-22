Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Arguably the greatest star in the history of the sport, McGregor has now been sidelined for over three years since breaking his leg in a loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor starred opposite Michael Chandler as rival coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter 31” last year, with a clash between them scheduled for UFC 303 this past July. However, “Notorious” was forced out due to a broken pinky toe. After waiting for McGregor for almost two years, Chandler has now accepted a clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 on Nov. 16, casting further doubt on the Irishman’s return timeline.
Conor McGregor Unsure of Career Trajectory After 2025
Conor McGregor is uncertain of his future once he exhausts his current Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.
www.sherdog.com
UFC CEO Dana White recently said that McGregor will likely return in 2025, which the Dubliner has now confirmed. McGregor was in attendance for Daniel Dubois’ upset KO win over Anthony Joshua at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. McGregor spoke to Ariel Helwani about his return timeline and Chandler being booked against “do Bronx.”
“It’ll be 2025. We’ll see,” McGregor said. “My opponent that I had scheduled has got matched… It is what it is. I just take it on board and rock on. My job is to go to the gym, be in the gym, and be in shape. One thing is for sure. Whenever it is and wherever it is, I will be 100% ready. That’s all I can focus on right now.”
McGregor has two fights left in his current UFC contract, which he plans on fighting out in 2025.
“I must,” he said. “It’s the promised land. We’ll see.”
And the former two-division UFC champ is unsure of his future in the promotion once he is a free agent.
“I don’t even know. I don’t think anyone in the space knows,” McGregor said. “I’m the highest generating fighter on planet earth right now. What happens after this as I’m a free agent I’m not so sure.”
At 36 years of age McGregor is undoubtedly at a crossroads in his career having dropped three of his last four, albeit against top-tier competition. As for a potential opponent for his return, McGregor would like to settle the saga with Chandler and hopes “Iron” gets his hand raised against Oliveira.
“I’d like it to be Chandler,” McGregor said. “I would like to get that squared away, you know. So I wish him well against Oliveira. But let’s see how it goes.”
