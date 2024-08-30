Media Chael Sonnen trying to get “Helwanied” by Dana; leaks McGregor fight date

Chael Sonnen Gives ‘Inside Scoop’ After Dana White Teases News on Conor McGregor Return

In this article we take a look at Chael Sonnen giving an inside scoop on Conor McGregor's potential return date to the octagon.
Chael Sonnen leaks fight date before Dana after Dana announced it was coming.

Chael claims he had an insider leaking the scoop to him.

“However, UFC analyst and former superstar Chael Sonnen has claimed that ‘Mac’ will not get his wish of fighting on top of UFC 310 this December. Instead, he will get the next best thing – a January 2025 UFC 311 booking against Chandler, according to ‘Uncle Chael’. “An inside scoop that I’m getting is that the UFC wants all of those same things [McGregor vs. Chandler] they just wanted in January in California.”
 
He must have overheard Dana on the phone while he was washing his car
I seriously doubt he has any information that wasn’t given to him , and even if he did it would be less likely that he would be “breaking” the story without Dana giving him permission
 
At this point I'm so tired of hearing about Conor vs Chandler. If it happens, cool. I'll watch. If it doesn't then oh well.

I want to find out what the Max Holloway news is that Dana mentioned recently, as well as of who Oliveria is fighting next.
 
