Chael Sonnen Gives ‘Inside Scoop’ After Dana White Teases News on Conor McGregor Return
In this article we take a look at Chael Sonnen giving an inside scoop on Conor McGregor's potential return date to the octagon.
www.essentiallysports.com
Chael Sonnen leaks fight date before Dana after Dana announced it was coming.
Chael claims he had an insider leaking the scoop to him.
“However, UFC analyst and former superstar Chael Sonnen has claimed that ‘Mac’ will not get his wish of fighting on top of UFC 310 this December. Instead, he will get the next best thing – a January 2025 UFC 311 booking against Chandler, according to ‘Uncle Chael’. “An inside scoop that I’m getting is that the UFC wants all of those same things [McGregor vs. Chandler] they just wanted in January in California.”