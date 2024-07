McGregor gives $500K to charity, but not Poirier's After a back-and-forth on social media, Conor McGregor has opted not to give $500,000 to Dustin Poirier's foundation, with the money instead being donates to the Boys & Girls Club in Louisiana.

I mean Conor was right about the terrorism claims. Why would he lie about Dustin's foundation being scammy?As far as I know, Conor has donated a lot of money and donated even to Louisiana kids after the falling out with Dustin and his commitment to donating to Dustin's charity.