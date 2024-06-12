  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Comparison: Biden and Trump staring down a heckler

posted in another thread but warrant a further look

Biden stares down a heckler :
skip to the point marked by stars
www.c-span.org

President Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban, Universal Background Checks

President Biden spoke at Everytown for Gun Safety's "Gun Sense University," an annual conference bringing together gun violence survivors, volunteers, and advocates for training on organizing efforts, in Washington, D.C. He talked about the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which...
www.c-span.org www.c-span.org
The camera is facing Biden and the crowd is behind the camera, as it normally is, so it is more nuanced. . A heckler cries something I can't hear think maybe ''you commit genocide''. The crowd drowns her with chants of 4 more years. Biden says FOLKS -- FOLKS, IT'S OK. LOOK, THEY CARE. INNOCENT CHILDREN HAVE BEEN LOST. THEY MAKE A FAIR POINT. COME ON NOW. [SHOUTING] [APPLAUSE] attempting to quieten the audience. Biden then eyes down the heckler, and continues his speech, looking away and during the speech continues to stare down the heckler while talking. Every time he looks to our left - his right - he focuses on the same point the heckler spoke from.

Trump stares down a heckler:

The camera is facing Trump. The crowd is in the background and Trump has his back to the crowd. The crowd cannot see Trump and Trump cannot see the crowd. The crowd start hissing and booing at someone in the crowd. The camera pans out revealing the heckler who some how got into Trump's specialised on screen audience - a place the front facing camera can pickup. A heckler starts up, who is wearing a KKK T shirt. A strange one with KKK written in black marker and a paper cut out Jewish star. The man somehow made it to the front of the crowd wearing this. The heckler makes exaggerated comedic gestures then gestures to Trump to bring it on. Trump approaches and stands over the man who happens to be right behind him on stage and stares him down with a heroic camera angle to booth. The Heckler, overwhelmed by Trump realises he is powerless and humbly bows to Trump. While bowed humbly a secret service agent walks up and whispers something in his ear.

Oddly the moment the crowd starts up, Trump pauses and says ''Okay'' and then turns.
 
Whippy McGee said:
KKK was all Democrats, so he doesn't belong there.
almost like there was a party switch and the KKK endorses the republican party candidate today.

Love how yall are the same people to say get over slavery and Jim Crowe....and then you'll regurgitate "duh dems were duh party of slavery, yeehaw!"
 
