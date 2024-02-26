F1980
https://www.realclearscience.com/blog/2024/01/23/why_college_students_average_iq_has_fallen_17_points_since_1939_1006608.html
The drop of 17 points is absolutely massive
Why College Students' Average IQ Has Fallen 17 Points Since 1939
“The decline in students’ IQ is a necessary consequence of increasing educational attainment over the last 80 years,” the researchers commented. “Today, graduating from university is more common than completing high school in the 1940s.”
ACT scores have also declined substantially
The average IQ of the American population in general has taken a nosedive
American IQ Test Scores Show Recent Declines, According To New Study
American IQ test scores have dropped during a recent 13-year period, according to a newly published study. That's a remarkable finding that runs counter to the well-established trend of increasing IQ scores throughout much of the 20th century.
