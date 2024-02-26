Assuming all true and IQs are indeed down, I wouldn't be surprised if actual marks in school are way up. I've heard marks to get into top colleges are way higher because high school marks have gotten way higher. There's a school of thought around having everyone feel like a super star and not competing against each other is better for society. I've heard some good arguments for each side.



The IQ topic is very contentious - all in all I think it's really overrated. Some very high IQ people are very capable of a hell of a lot of harm, over low IQ people. Especially those who basically start viewing low IQ as being lesser humans. That's probably where the contention comes in, because of a fear (likely somewhat valid) of behaviors people may take if they view masses of people in various places as being of inferior IQ. If someone were to tell me I'm from overall genetic stock that overall has lower IQ than some other group (I think far east is where folks who look into this stuff point to highest IQs), I wouldn't cry about it.



I suspect that biologists and social scientists would view IQ differences in general of people of the world having some variation because of environmental factors is very natural and obvious. Much like zoologists and wildlife biologists would have no qualm of admitting differences in typical male and female behavior amongst species. It seems like even doing this for homo sapiens is viewed as some mix of controversial and unacceptable.